Gaming

Published

60 mins ago

on

Star Wars Returns To NBA Games This Season

CTN NEWS –  This season, The Force will be present at a number of NBA games played. StarWars.com is pleased to announce that Star Wars Night has returned to the NBA.

Star Wars Night is a spectacular celebration of the galaxy far, far away for all ages, with giveaways, costumed characters, activities, and more. Tickets are on sale now, and the entire itinerary is accessible below.

  • Denver Nuggets: November 30
  • Utah Jazz: December 2
  • New Orleans Pelicans: December 4
  • Atlanta Hawks: December 5
  • Miami Heat: December 6
  • Portland Trail Blazers: December 12
  • Indiana Pacers: December 18
  • San Antonio Spurs: December 29
  • Charlotte Hornets: December 29
  • Sacramento Kings: January 9, 2023
  • Golden State Warriors: January 10, 2023

To mark the occasion, DeAndre Jordan of the Denver Nuggets picked his Star Wars starting five.

Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars Night is back at the NBA games tomorrow.
  • This will feature giveaways, costumed characters, activities, and more.
  • This event is perfect for those of all ages, and tickets are now available.
  • You can find tickets for this exciting event by clicking here.

NBA Games

