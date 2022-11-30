Star Wars Returns To NBA Games This Season

CTN NEWS – This season, The Force will be present at a number of NBA games played. StarWars.com is pleased to announce that Star Wars Night has returned to the NBA.

Star Wars Night is a spectacular celebration of the galaxy far, far away for all ages, with giveaways, costumed characters, activities, and more. Tickets are on sale now, and the entire itinerary is accessible below.

Denver Nuggets: November 30

Utah Jazz: December 2

New Orleans Pelicans: December 4

Atlanta Hawks: December 5

Miami Heat: December 6

Portland Trail Blazers: December 12

Indiana Pacers: December 18

San Antonio Spurs: December 29

Charlotte Hornets: December 29

Sacramento Kings: January 9, 2023

Golden State Warriors: January 10, 2023

To mark the occasion, DeAndre Jordan of the Denver Nuggets picked his Star Wars starting five.

.@DeAndre & the Denver @nuggets kick off @NBA Star Wars Night, a special celebration of the galaxy far, far away for all ages. Full schedule: https://t.co/vn6fQ2KPYs pic.twitter.com/fo3h6Y3DzE — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) November 29, 2022

