Gaming
Star Wars Returns To NBA Games This Season
CTN NEWS – This season, The Force will be present at a number of NBA games played. StarWars.com is pleased to announce that Star Wars Night has returned to the NBA.
Star Wars Night is a spectacular celebration of the galaxy far, far away for all ages, with giveaways, costumed characters, activities, and more. Tickets are on sale now, and the entire itinerary is accessible below.
- Denver Nuggets: November 30
- Utah Jazz: December 2
- New Orleans Pelicans: December 4
- Atlanta Hawks: December 5
- Miami Heat: December 6
- Portland Trail Blazers: December 12
- Indiana Pacers: December 18
- San Antonio Spurs: December 29
- Charlotte Hornets: December 29
- Sacramento Kings: January 9, 2023
- Golden State Warriors: January 10, 2023
To mark the occasion, DeAndre Jordan of the Denver Nuggets picked his Star Wars starting five.
.@DeAndre & the Denver @nuggets kick off @NBA Star Wars Night, a special celebration of the galaxy far, far away for all ages. Full schedule: https://t.co/vn6fQ2KPYs pic.twitter.com/fo3h6Y3DzE
— Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) November 29, 2022
Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Night is back at the NBA games tomorrow.
- This will feature giveaways, costumed characters, activities, and more.
- This event is perfect for those of all ages, and tickets are now available.
- You can find tickets for this exciting event by clicking here.
Related CTN News:
New Overwatch 2 Players Will Now Have An Easier Time Unlocking Their Favorite Heroes