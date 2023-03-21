Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reveals New Story Trailer

Connect with us

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Star Wars Jedi

(CTN NEWS) – The latest Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has a new video with visuals from publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment.

An overview of the game from the Steam store page is provided below.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Summary

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person action-adventure that spans the galaxy from Respawn Entertainment, Cal Kestis’ journey is continued.

This gripping, narrative-driven single-player game was created in collaboration with LucasfilmGames and is set five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

It tells the tale of Cal’s increasingly desperate struggle as the galaxy descends into darkness and the Empire forces Cal to flee to the galaxy’s far reaches.

He discovers that fresh threats and well-known old patterns surround him. Cal is adamant about continuing to stand at the galaxy’s darkest moments as one of the last living Jedi Knights. B

ut to what extent is he prepared to put his life in danger? to ensure the survival of the Jedi Order, your safety, and the safety of your friends?

On April 28, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will go on sale through the Steam shop for the PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC.

