Splinter Cell remake will rewrite the series for modern audiences

CTN NEWS – A job listing at Ubisoft‘s Toronto studio has revealed that an upcoming Splinter Cell remake will have a story designed for a “modern-day audience.

In a job listing (via PSU) seeking a scriptwriter, Ubisoft touched on how it’s approaching the task of remaking the first Splinter Cell game, which was released in 2002.

The first Splinter Cell game as our foundation

Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience, reads the job listing.

We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable.

Ubisoft goes on to say that a successful applicant will help create a cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans, and describes the position.

An opportunity to be part of a treasured franchise, rebuilt on Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine to deliver next-generation visuals and modernized stealth gameplay while preserving what’s at the heart of the Splinter Cell experience.