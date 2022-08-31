Resident Evil – Dead by Daylight Project W Launched

Resident Evil chapter Projekt W in Dead by Daylight today

The launches of the new Resident Evil chapter Projekt W in Dead by Daylight today. With Albert Wesker, Ada Wong, and Rebecca Chambers, some of the most iconic Netflix Resident evil faces return to the mists.

To celebrate the release of Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil 4 remake: PROJECT W, fans can also look forward to the Raccoon City Police Station map revamp.

There are also new outfits from the PROJEKT W Collection, including the iconic Carlos Oliveira, Sheva Alomar, and Hunk sets for Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and The Legion.

A hitman can play as Albert Wesker

A hitman can play as Albert Wesker, the nefarious Mastermind in the game. In the raccoon city Resident Evil franchise, Wesker is easily recognizable as the man with straight blonde hair, signature sunglasses, a leather trench coat, and piercing orange eyes. Formerly, he was a senior official at Umbrella Corporation.

His ambition and sense of moral superiority led him to develop a powerful viral weapon: Uroboros. Wesker’s ability, Contagious Dash, allows him to charge forward at high speed, grabbing anyone who gets in his way and infecting them with Uroboros.

The new Raccoon City police station

Starting today, the improved Raccoon City Police Station map is also available to explore. Introduced in 2021, the map has undergone a complete quality update in response to fan feedback.

From now on, Raccoon City Police Station will be split into two separate variants representing the west and east wings, both of which include the main hall.

Also, more paths inside and outside the building have been added, resulting in improved level design and gameplay.

Related CTN News:

‘Resident Evil’ at Netflix is Canceled After 1 Season