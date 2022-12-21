Connect with us

Gaming

A Mod For Red Dead Redemption 2 Addresses Gender Disparities
Advertisement

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 20, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 20, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #299 Daily Song For December 20, 2022

Gaming

Best Online Casino Slots for 2022

Gaming

Changes in the Online Casino industry in 2022

Gaming

Why BK8 Singapore Is One Of The Safest And Most Reliable Online Casinos

Gaming

Most Popular Slots in Australian Online Casinos

Gaming

Why Canadian Players Choose Online Casino Luxury

Gaming

Epic Games Fined $520m By The FTC

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 19, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 19, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #298 Daily Song For December 19, 2022

Gaming

Choosing A Trusted Casino Online Singapore

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 18, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 18, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #297 Daily Song For December 18, 2022

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For December 17, 2022

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 17, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #296 Daily Song For December 17, 2022

Gaming

A Mod For Red Dead Redemption 2 Addresses Gender Disparities

Published

32 mins ago

on

A Mod For Red Dead Redemption 2 Addresses Gender Disparities

(CTN News) – Interestingly, someone has taken it upon themselves to ensure that Red Dead Redemption 2 has a more diverse representation of women.

They have released a mod that adds a variety of female NPCs to the game. Rockstar’s 2018 release, Grand Theft Auto V, has a well-known bleak ending.

However, it’s the attention to detail, the picturesque vistas, as well as the engaging story and characters that have made it such a huge hit.

Some people consider it to be one of the most realistic video games Red Dead Redemption 2 available on the market today, and many are still enthralled by the story even today.

Not long ago, Red Dead Redemption 2 achieved its highest concurrent player count on PC, with 66,492 at the time of this report.

This was a record high at the time. I’m not sure why so many fans are playing the game four years after it was released.

I believe it may have been due to the fact that it was on sale, which led more people to purchase it. This could be the reason why more fans are playing.

No matter how you look at it, the title is obviously still king for many players, but that does not mean it’s flawless. There has been an attempt to address one issue in particular by a madder.

A Nexus Mods user by the name of Maybelle Elizabeth Colter has decided to add some new “tough” female NPCs to Red Dead Redemption 2, as spotted by PCG Ames N.

Their reasoning behind the release of their “Cowgirls Previsioned” mod is based on the fact that they believe that Rockstar’s title, although it has a lot of female characters, tends to pigeonhole them as either housewives or prostitutes.

A custom mod that adds in cowgirls and women riders, not to mention female campers capable of surviving in the wilderness, as well as some women wagon drivers is also part of this mod.

As a default setting, there is a chance of 50-60% that these particular Red Dead Redemption 2 characters will spawn, so hopefully they will add a little bit of diversity to the world of the game.

There are a lot of interesting characters in Red Dead Redemption 2, which is one of the reasons why it’s such a celebrated game in the first place.

There are certainly those, like Maybelle Elizabeth Colter, who feel there could be more variety, and in this modern era of gaming, who are interested in something that has a more equal representation, and in this modern era of gaming, many players are looking for more diversity.

The game is generally regarded as one of the most visually stunning video games of all time. It represents one of Rockstar’s most impressive achievements to date.

Mods like “Cowgirls Previsioned” show that no matter how brilliant a game is or how critically acclaimed it may be, there will always be people who want to make some improvements to the original format, whether that be through visual improvements, thematic improvements, or gender politics improvements.

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 worth getting?

So, Is It Worth It? In terms of bang for your buck, it’s well worth the money, even at $60.
In fact, games like Red Dead Redemption 2 make the argument that games could be a lot more expensive and justify the price simply due to the sheer amount of content it has.

SEE ALSO:

In 2023, OnePlus Is Throwing Its Hat In The Ring

Parts For The Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Are Now Available On IFixit

Tecno Pova 4 On Sale Today. Check Out The Specs, Price, And Offers
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins