A Mod For Red Dead Redemption 2 Addresses Gender Disparities

(CTN News) – Interestingly, someone has taken it upon themselves to ensure that Red Dead Redemption 2 has a more diverse representation of women.

They have released a mod that adds a variety of female NPCs to the game. Rockstar’s 2018 release, Grand Theft Auto V, has a well-known bleak ending.

However, it’s the attention to detail, the picturesque vistas, as well as the engaging story and characters that have made it such a huge hit.

Some people consider it to be one of the most realistic video games Red Dead Redemption 2 available on the market today, and many are still enthralled by the story even today.

Not long ago, Red Dead Redemption 2 achieved its highest concurrent player count on PC, with 66,492 at the time of this report.

This was a record high at the time. I’m not sure why so many fans are playing the game four years after it was released.

I believe it may have been due to the fact that it was on sale, which led more people to purchase it. This could be the reason why more fans are playing.

No matter how you look at it, the title is obviously still king for many players, but that does not mean it’s flawless. There has been an attempt to address one issue in particular by a madder.

A Nexus Mods user by the name of Maybelle Elizabeth Colter has decided to add some new “tough” female NPCs to Red Dead Redemption 2, as spotted by PCG Ames N.

Their reasoning behind the release of their “Cowgirls Previsioned” mod is based on the fact that they believe that Rockstar’s title, although it has a lot of female characters, tends to pigeonhole them as either housewives or prostitutes.

A custom mod that adds in cowgirls and women riders, not to mention female campers capable of surviving in the wilderness, as well as some women wagon drivers is also part of this mod.

As a default setting, there is a chance of 50-60% that these particular Red Dead Redemption 2 characters will spawn, so hopefully they will add a little bit of diversity to the world of the game.

There are a lot of interesting characters in Red Dead Redemption 2, which is one of the reasons why it’s such a celebrated game in the first place.

There are certainly those, like Maybelle Elizabeth Colter, who feel there could be more variety, and in this modern era of gaming, who are interested in something that has a more equal representation, and in this modern era of gaming, many players are looking for more diversity.

The game is generally regarded as one of the most visually stunning video games of all time. It represents one of Rockstar’s most impressive achievements to date.

Mods like “Cowgirls Previsioned” show that no matter how brilliant a game is or how critically acclaimed it may be, there will always be people who want to make some improvements to the original format, whether that be through visual improvements, thematic improvements, or gender politics improvements.

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 worth getting?

So, Is It Worth It? In terms of bang for your buck, it’s well worth the money, even at $60. In fact, games like Red Dead Redemption 2 make the argument that games could be a lot more expensive and justify the price simply due to the sheer amount of content it has.

