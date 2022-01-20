Rainbow Six Extraction Release, Game Pass Status, and File Size

UBISOFT’S NEWEST GAME is Rainbow Six Extraction, a cooperative take on the series’ tactical shooters. Operators and fundamental gameplay design are taken from Siege, but you and up to two other players face a deadly parasitic alien in procedurally generated environments.

It’s coming out soon, but when can you play it? Will it be available on Xbox Game Pass? For the co-op shooter, how much storage space will you need to set aside? Here are some details on Rainbow Six Extraction.

WHEN IS THE RAINBOW SIX EXTRACTION RELEASE TIME?

As of January 20, 2022, at midnight local time, Rainbow Six Extraction will be available worldwide. Pre-loading is available across all platforms including PC via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Stadia and Amazon Luna are scheduled to launch the game on the night of January 19, but the Luna version will be available at 9 p.m. on the night of January 19, giving those on the west coast an advantage. Since the streaming versions don’t require a download, they won’t be available for pre-loading.

WHAT IS THE RAINBOW SIX EXTRACTION FILE SIZE?

Rainbow Six Extraction’s file size varies across platforms, but the PC version is the largest at around 85GB. Below are the file sizes across all platforms, not including any possible day one updates.

PC : 85GB

85GB PS4 : 46.49GB

46.49GB PS5 : 46.49GB

46.49GB Xbox One : 46.64GB

46.64GB Xbox Series X|S : 46.64GB

WHAT IS THE STATUS FOR RAINBOW SIX EXTRACTION ON GAME PASS?

As long as you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on Thursday, January 20. This means that you won’t need to shell out an additional $40 to purchase the game outright. Xbox Game Pass costs $10 per month, while Game Pass Ultimate, which bundles the service with Xbox Live Gold, is $15 per month.

Rainbow Six Extraction doesn’t appear to be available to pre-load through Xbox Game Pass just yet, but this may change in the weeks leading up to release.

