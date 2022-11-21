Connect with us

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For November 21, 2022
Published

22 seconds ago

(CTN News) – Your answer to Quordle Today 300 is now available. You need to know here about the four-word puzzle from 21 November 2022.

Quordle’s been around for five months. At the end of January, the game was released as a prototype with many bugs.

Due to the increased difficulty, it’s the most popular daily word game. Four five-letter words have to be guessed in nine attempts instead of one.

In the dedicated practice mode, players can do an unlimited number of Quordle word puzzles, which don’t count toward their overall stats, including win streaks.

Players get a new set of words daily in the game mode at midnight.

By completing the daily mode puzzle, you’ll be able to add to your stats, including win streaks.

It can be hard to correctly guess all of the daily Quordle Today words within the allotted number of guesses. We’ve been providing hints along with the answer for a while now.

Quordle Today tips and tricks

Quordle Today Answer 298 is easy to solve; all you need to do is follow these steps that explain how to solve Quordle Today.

If you are looking for the answer to your Quordle for November 21, 2022, you will find it here.

Here are our hints and answers for Quordle 300, released on 21 November 2022.

Quordle Today’s Hints and tricks.

It’s the same as Wordle: the more information you get, the more likely you will quickly solve Quordle Today puzzle.

Try words with lots of vowels like ADIEU, OUIJA, or AUDIO for your first guess.

Try something completely different if your first few answers don’t work.

Quordle Today hints November 21

Here are some subtle hints to help you crack  Today’s Quordle November 21 puzzle without giving it all away.

Word one Quordle hints

  • ‘W is the first letter
  • There is a double vowel in this word
  • An exclamation used to express joy or excitement

Word two Quordle hints

  • C’ is the first letter

  • There are Two Vowels in this word.

  • This noun refers to a group of a certain animal species together

Word three Quordle hints

  • F’ is the first letter.

  • In this word, there are two vowels.

  • This verb means to move over for another person or thing

Word four Quordle hints

  • B’ is the first letter

  • In this word, there is only one vowel.

  • This term refers to clothes worn by a sports team but can also mean removing all coverings or clothing.

What are Quordle Today’s answers for November 21?

You can save yourself some misery if you’ve given up on the Today’s Quordle game.

Look away now, those still trying.

The Quordle Today for November 21 is:

WHOOP

CELLO

FIEND

BULKY

