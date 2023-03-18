PUBG Mobile 2.5 Latest Update Download Link For All Android Devices (2023)

(CTN NEWS) – Millions of gamers play the 2.4 version of PUBG Mobile every day, demonstrating its enormous success.

Tencent Games has already begun distributing the most recent 2.5 update, which will commemorate the game’s fifth anniversary, in an effort to offer new content.

Apple users can get the game from the App Store, while Android users can get it from the official website’s APK file.

The PUBG Mobile 2.4 update APK download link is now available on the official website

As of today, March 16, at 01:45 (UTC + 0), Tencent Games has successfully updated the APK download link, according to the most recent notification on the battle royale game’s official Discord server.

With the help of this APK link, you can quickly download the most recent 2.5 version of the game.

The most recent 2.5 version is offered in two variations, as has become customary with earlier releases. The larger edition requires 1.3 GB of storage, while the tiny version is 672 MB in size.

Those who download the compact APK variation must download additional resource packs in order to have the optimal battle royale experience.

In order to download the most recent update without experiencing any issues, players will need to make sure they have enough free capacity on their devices.

Here’s How To Download Android 2.5 On All Your Devices

To get the most recent 2.5 update from the official website, Tencent Games has created a straightforward procedure.

To download the most recent version on your device and experience the thrill of the fresh material in the title, follow the instructions given below.

Step 1: To start the download process, copy and paste the provided above-mentioned link into a web browser. Instead, visit the official website and utilise the links on the home page to get the APK for the most recent update (full and compact versions).

Click the APK file to install it after the download of the file was successful.

If a notification asking you to accept installation from "unknown sources" appears, grant the necessary permission.

Sign in to the installed version using the Facebook, Play Games, and Twitter accounts of your choice, then download any further files.

For those that downloaded the compact file: You can also download the available resource packages from the in-game Download section after successfully logging in.

In addition to using the APK link, Android users of PUBG Mobile can get the most recent 2.5 update through the Google Play Store.

Global mobile gamers are eager to test out the most recent upgrade.

Their gaming experience will be further improved by the new Imagiversary-themed mode and other events connected to the title’s fifth anniversary celebration.

Recall that India has banned PUBG Mobile. Thus, gamers from the area are urged to refrain from downloading or using the famous battle royale game on their mobile devices.

