Connect with us

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Tops $10 Billion In Revenue, Second Only To Honor Of Kings
Advertisement

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 7th June, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 7 June 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For June 7, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #469 Daily Song For June 7, 2023

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 6th June, 2023

Gaming

Discover the Best Fast Payout Casinos in Canada

Gaming

Uncover the Secrets of Web Slots at the Best Place 8xbet and Unlock Massive Jackpots

Gaming

The Secrets Behind the Popularity of UK Slot Sites

Gaming

Maximizing Online Gaming Security Through Modern Technology

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 5th June, 2023

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 4th June, 2023

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games For June 2023

Gaming

PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced For June 2023

Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming With Game Pass Ultimate: Unleashing The Power Of Gaming Anywhere

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 3rd June, 2023

Sports Gaming

What Makes UFABET the Best Online Betting Site Today?

Gaming

The Best Fun Quizzes To Take

Gaming

Diablo 4: Lilith's Disciples Unleash Hatred in Diablo Immortal

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 2nd June, 2023

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Tops $10 Billion In Revenue, Second Only To Honor Of Kings

Published

3 seconds ago

on

PUBG Mobile Tops $10 Billion In Revenue, Second Only To Honor Of Kings

(CTN News) – As per Sensor Tower, the amount spent by players on PUBG Mobile since the game was launched in March of last year has exceeded $10 billion since its launch.

  • Among the total revenues generated by this game, 60.3% were generated by the Chinese market, followed by 10.7% from the US market, 3.7% from Japan, and 1.6% from South Korea, thus making up 60.3% of the total.

  • According to RpD (revenue per download), China is also the world’s top country in terms of revenue per download, with $34.2, followed by Japan ($31.8), the United States ($15.9), and South Korea ($7.29).

  • A total of 21.8% of the total downloads of PUBG Mobile have been from India, where the app is operated as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

  • It is important to note that China (14.3%) and the US (5.9%) also make up the top 3 countries. In spite of this, Sensor Tower did not divulge the total number of installations that it has made.

  • PUBG Mobile is an iOS and Android game developed by Tencent’s subsidiary LightSpeed & Quantum that accounts for 21.2% of the Chinese tech giant’s mobile revenue (Honor of Kings tops the list with 26.3%).

  • As for Krafton, which owns the IP rights for PUBG Mobile as well as the main game, 87.4% of the company’s mobile sales are generated by PUBG Mobile itself.

  • At present, Tencent operates two of the most successful mobile games from the past few years, Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, which have generated over $5 billion in revenue and around $4.5 billion in revenue, respectively, during this period.

  • In addition to Genshin Impact, Candy Crush Saga, and Roblox, there are several other games in the top 5 of global player spending as well.

  • Aside from that, PUBG Mobile is also the number one mobile shooter in terms of revenue, with a player spending three times more on it than its closest competitor, Garena’s Free Fire, after all.

SEE ALSO:

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 7 June 2023 (100% Working)

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 7th June, 2023

The Flash: 5 Bold Predictions For The Upcoming DC Series

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs