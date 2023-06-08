Gaming
PUBG Mobile Tops $10 Billion In Revenue, Second Only To Honor Of Kings
(CTN News) – As per Sensor Tower, the amount spent by players on PUBG Mobile since the game was launched in March of last year has exceeded $10 billion since its launch.
Among the total revenues generated by this game, 60.3% were generated by the Chinese market, followed by 10.7% from the US market, 3.7% from Japan, and 1.6% from South Korea, thus making up 60.3% of the total.
According to RpD (revenue per download), China is also the world’s top country in terms of revenue per download, with $34.2, followed by Japan ($31.8), the United States ($15.9), and South Korea ($7.29).
A total of 21.8% of the total downloads of PUBG Mobile have been from India, where the app is operated as Battlegrounds Mobile India.
It is important to note that China (14.3%) and the US (5.9%) also make up the top 3 countries. In spite of this, Sensor Tower did not divulge the total number of installations that it has made.
PUBG Mobile is an iOS and Android game developed by Tencent’s subsidiary LightSpeed & Quantum that accounts for 21.2% of the Chinese tech giant’s mobile revenue (Honor of Kings tops the list with 26.3%).
As for Krafton, which owns the IP rights for PUBG Mobile as well as the main game, 87.4% of the company’s mobile sales are generated by PUBG Mobile itself.
At present, Tencent operates two of the most successful mobile games from the past few years, Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, which have generated over $5 billion in revenue and around $4.5 billion in revenue, respectively, during this period.
In addition to Genshin Impact, Candy Crush Saga, and Roblox, there are several other games in the top 5 of global player spending as well.
Aside from that, PUBG Mobile is also the number one mobile shooter in terms of revenue, with a player spending three times more on it than its closest competitor, Garena’s Free Fire, after all.
