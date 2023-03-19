PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 21: Get Awesome Sets, Items, And Skins

(CTN News) – PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 20 is nearing its end and so many players have claimed incredible rewards. As part of the 2.5 Update for PUBG Mobile, a new Royale Pass has also been added to the game.

This update introduces a brand new Royale pass to the game. Players will be able to upgrade to the month 21 royale pass very soon after they buy the month 20 royale pass. It’s time to take a look at what is leaked for Royale Pass Month 21 rewards.

Month 21 of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass: Rewards for players

PUBG Mobile is always keen to provide us with high-quality content to keep us engaged. As far as the M21 Royale Pass is concerned, the devs have never really disappointed with their royale passes in the past, and I am sure that the M21 Royale Pass will be no different.

The following is a complete list of all the things you will be seeing in the M21 Royale Pass during your stay.

Set of Legendary Outfits

Skins for Legendary Helmets

An Emote of Legend

Airplane skin with a legendary history

M762, a legendary machine

Weapon skins have been added to the game

Skin for a Tank vehicle that is brand new

As of yet, all legendary items have not been given a name. In spite of this, as you will be able to see in this video, the gun skins are something you won’t want to miss out on. In the upcoming emote, there is something like a plasma ball, which I think you will not want to miss.

It is expected that PUBG Mobile 2.5 Update will be released in March month, which will bring a brand new parkour mode to the game, as well as tons of other exciting gameplay features.

It is expected that the update will also bring the collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Bugatti. A new car skin will be introduced into the game as a result of this collaboration.

Please do not forget to play the next season and stay tuned with us if you want to learn more about the game in the future.

SEE ALSO:

PlayStation 5 Dominates The Japanese Monthly Charts For The First Time