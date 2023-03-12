PUBG Mobile Global Version Can Be Downloaded Without a VPN.

(CTN News) – The global version of PUBG Mobile has been released and you can now download it without the need for a VPN. PUBG Mobile, one of the leading mobile battle royale titles in the world, just released its 2.4 update a couple of hours ago.

In the new version of the title, users will be able to take part in exclusive collaborations, theme events, as well as earn tons of rewards through exclusive collaborations.

As the new version of the game gets underway, gamers are trying to find solutions that will allow them to download it successfully.

In this article, you will be able to find a link to download PUBG Mobile 2.4 Apk, as well as instructions on how to install it. Stay tuned to InsideSport.IN for more updates on the PUBG Mobile game in the future

Updated version 2.4 of PUBG Mobile

In the period of January 6-15 (UTC+0), players will be able to update the game in order to get 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Pan Pan Helmet (3d).

It is noteworthy that the 2.4 version of the game has a new theme, Martial Showdown, Gear Front is back, Firearm and vehicle improvements have been made, Metro Royale has been updated, and there are many other improvements.

C4 S10 has already begun and will conclude on 3 March 2023, which signifies the end of the season.

Here’s how to download PUBG Mobile Global Version without having a VPN.

Follow the steps below to download PUBG Mobile without a VPN.

There is also a section of fans who have a difficult time downloading the title from the virtual store due to the fact that it is difficult to find. Thus, they are able to download it for free by clicking the link provided below in order to do so.

In this post, you will find a step-by-step guide on how to install the latest version of PUBG Mobile for your Android device.

You can visit the link given above by clicking on it Click on the download button to begin the download process. In order to install the game, you will need to allow the unknown sources to be installed on your device. When the PUBG Mobile 2.4 Version is successfully downloaded, open the file on your phone and install it The Resource Pack will be downloaded after a successful installation. Once the game has been restarted, you can start playing PUBG Mobile once again.

