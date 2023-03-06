PUBG Mobile 2.5 Update: Level Infinite Teases Upcoming Updates, Find Out More

(CTN News) – There are a few updates coming up in the PUBG Mobile 2.5 Update, so be sure to check out the details. Check out what Level Infinite teased in the PUBG Mobile Fifth Anniversary Update.

As part of the update, PUBG Mobile’s Fifth Anniversary content will be added to the game. The Level Infinite team teases the upcoming content of the game in the following video.

There are several upcoming updates in PUBG Mobile 2.5 soon,

check out Level Infinite’s teaser for upcoming updates in PUBG Mobile’s Fifth Anniversary

Some of the most popular areas of Erangel, such as Stalbar, will feature animations as part of the upgrade. It is also possible that there will be some changes to the lobby screen.

This PUBG Mobile 2.5 Update also includes a few changes to the skins for grenades, and a few other collectibles that you can find in the game.

When it comes to collaborations, there is also a possibility of a few of them. Data miners report that there might be a collaboration between Squid Game and the game, which is very far from the truth as it turns out.

It has been mentioned earlier that the game is approaching its fifth anniversary in March, so the community is hoping that the next update will bring something special for the fans.

A PUBG 2.4 update was rolled over on 6 January 2023 as part of the PUBG 2.4 update.

There is generally a new Level Infinite version released every two months by the company.

Thus, we can expect the PUBG Mobile 2.5 Update to be released around the middle of March at the earliest. The following is everything you need to know about the upcoming update.

There will be new content added to the game for players to experience.

Find out what new content is coming to the game in the near future. As part of the fifth anniversary celebrations for PUBG Mobile, Level Infinite has released a teaser for this game.

