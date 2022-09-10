PUBG Mobile 2.2 Update: Release Date, New Features, And New Map

(CTN News) _ PUBG Mobile 2.2 Update: Release date, upcoming features, new map, and more – Tencent always introduces new features, items, and collaborations in…

Release date, upcoming features, new map, and more for PUBG Mobile 2.2

We always get amazing stuff from PUBG Mobile. There will be a lot to look forward to in the 2.2 update as it is the Halloween update.

Here are all the things that you will get in this update.

With the 2.2 update, PUBG Mobile will release a new map.

Nusa is a small map that measures 1 km x 1 km and is named after the island of the same name. The map is perfect for short-range combat. This map also shows a Ferris wheel and many other amusements.

The game will have the following new features:

Scan the area feature for enemies

Supply Scan Feature

Remote Shop

Trace

Lucky Backpack

Healing Smoke

Vehicle Air Drop

Gliding Doll

It’s sure to be an exciting and fun experience for the users. Experience all these new attractions. in-game meta will change with this update.

SEE Also:

Wordle Answer #448 – September 10, 2022 Solution And Hints

3 TikTok Counters to Check Your Followers Live

Splatoon 3: How To Get Sheldon Licenses