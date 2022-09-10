Connect with us

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 2.2 Update: Release Date, New Features, And New Map
Advertisement

Gaming

Wordle Answer #448 - September 10, 2022 Solution And Hints

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #197 Daily Song For September 9, 2022

Gaming

20 Practical Guide to Spot Various Poker Tells

Gaming Tech

How to Advertise Casinos Like a Pro

Gaming

Online Table Games for Gamblers

Gaming

Wordle 442 Hints & Answers for September 4, 2022

Gaming

The Worth of the Casino Industry and Top Markets Around the World

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today September 1, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming Tech

Payment Pathways Propel the Online Gambling Scenario in India

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #189 Daily Song For September 1, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #188 Daily Song For August 31, 2022

Gaming

Resident Evil - Dead by Daylight Project W Launched

Gaming

Some Essential Things You Need to Know About Casino Welcome Bonuses

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today August 29, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #186 Daily Song For August 29, 2022

Gaming

Soul Hackers 2 Steam Deck Is Freezing And Crashing Now

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today August 28, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #185 Daily Song For August 28, 2022

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today August 27, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 2.2 Update: Release Date, New Features, And New Map

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

31 seconds ago

on

PUBG Mobile 2.2 Update: Release Date, New Features, And New Map

(CTN News) _ PUBG Mobile 2.2 Update: Release date, upcoming features, new map, and more – Tencent always introduces new features, items, and collaborations in…

Update on : Release date, upcoming features, new map, and more – Tencent always introduces new items, features, and collaborations.

The game is regularly updated. This month, PUBG Mobile 2.2 Update will release, bringing new maps, new features, and more. Take a look at the top upcoming features.

PUBG Mobile updates will be available at InsideSport.IN in the future.

Release date, upcoming features, new map, and more for PUBG Mobile 2.2

We always get amazing stuff from PUBG Mobile. There will be a lot to look forward to in the 2.2 update as it is the Halloween update.

Here are all the things that you will get in this update.

With the 2.2 update, PUBG Mobile will release a new map.

Nusa is a small map that measures 1 km x 1 km and is named after the island of the same name. The map is perfect for short-range combat. This map also shows a Ferris wheel and many other amusements.

The game will have the following new features:

  • Scan the area feature for enemies
  • Supply Scan Feature
  • Remote Shop
  • Trace
  • Lucky Backpack
  • Healing Smoke
  • Vehicle Air Drop
  • Gliding Doll

It’s sure to be an exciting and fun experience for the users. Experience all these new attractions. in-game meta will change with this update.

SEE Also:

Wordle Answer #448 – September 10, 2022 Solution And Hints

3 TikTok Counters to Check Your Followers Live

Splatoon 3: How To Get Sheldon Licenses

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด