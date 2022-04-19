Pokémon Go: Hawaii Grand Prize Giveaway

(CTN News) – Trainers, pay attention! Stufful Community Day and the Season of Alola are being celebrated by Pokémon GO by holding sweepstakes with a trip to Hawaii as the grand prize!

In addition, participants can enter to win a tropical-themed, in-game outfit.

Stuffful, the Flailing Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut on Saturday, April 23, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time as part of Community Day. Look for Stuffful in the wild!

For a chance to enter, follow Pokémon GO’s Twitter account and retweet their sweepstakes tweet.

Pokemon GO – Grand Prize (1 Winner):

Hawaii trip for two (Redeemable within a year).

Tropical-themed avatar outfit set It consists of Alola shirts, round sunglasses, Flabébé hairpins, backpacker capris (for male avatars), white track shorts (for female avatars), and red sandals. All items will be granted by code. Trainers who already have these items unlocked will not receive duplicates or alternatives.



While in Hawaii, Niantic will also offer the winners the chance to work with sustainable organizations as part of Sustainability Week.

Hawaii anime, comic fans can rejoice this year

Retweet Milestone Rewards for All Players

The in-game shop will offer a free box to all trainers who reach the retweet milestone before the start of Stufful Community Day.

10,000 retweets – Lure Module ×1

20,000 retweets – Lucky Egg ×1

30,000 retweets – Premium Battle Pass ×1

You do not need to make a purchase to enter this contest, which is open to residents of eligible countries. Taiwan requires that you be over 20 years old to enter, and at least 18 years old to enter.

You can learn more about these sweepstakes and read the official rules on the/ Pokemon Go website.

