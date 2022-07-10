Pokemon Go Battle Weekend 2022 Event Guide

(CTN News) – Pokemon Go Battle Weekend celebrates Pokemon Go’s 6th anniversary. Trainers can encounter Shadow Pokemon and face Team GO Rocket and Giovanni during the July 2022 Battle Weekend.

Do you want to know when Pokemon Go Battle Weekend starts and ends? The Battle Weekend runs from 12:00 am on July 9, 2022, to 11:59 pm on July 10, 2022, according to your local time zone.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Research