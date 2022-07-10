26.6 C
Bangkok
type here...
Gaming

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend 2022 Event Guide

By Arsi Mughal
0
0
Pokemon Go Battle Weekend 2022 Event Guide
Pokemon Go Battle Weekend 2022 Event Guide

Must read

(CTN News) – Pokemon Go Battle Weekend celebrates Pokemon Go’s 6th anniversary. Trainers can encounter Shadow Pokemon and face Team GO Rocket and Giovanni during the July 2022 Battle Weekend.

Do you want to know when Pokemon Go Battle Weekend starts and ends? The Battle Weekend runs from 12:00 am on July 9, 2022, to 11:59 pm on July 10, 2022, according to your local time zone.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Research

The Pokemon Go July 2022 Battle Weekend includes both Special Research and Timed Research quests.

Pokemon’s website states that the Special Research will be available until September 1, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

Shadow Shinx, Shadow Patrat, Shadow Geodude, and Shadow Purrloin will appear as you complete the Special Research. The research culminates in a battle with Giovanni in which you can acquire Shadow Latios.

A Charged Attack TM can also be used to replace a Shadow Pokemon’s Frustration attack.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Features

During the Battle Weekend, the following effects are active:

  • Every two hours, Team GO Rocket balloons appear
  • Each day, you can play up to 20 GO Battle League sets
  • 1 extra Raid Pass per day
  • 5× Stardust from GO Battle League rewards
  • 2× XP from Raid Battles
  • Two Mysterious Components can be earned by defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts
  • A legendary Pokémon will appear as a reward encounter after rank 16 in the GO Battle League

Exclusive Battle Weekend Moves

You can unlock certain exclusive moves by evolving the following Pokemon during the event:

Frenzy Plant Blast Burn Hydro Cannon Dragon Breath
Bulbasaur Charmander Squirtle Charmander
Chikorita Cyndaquil Totodile
Treecko Torchic Mudkip
Turtwig Chimchar Piplup
Snivy Tepig Oshawott

Related CTN News:

Apple Watch Series 7 Just Hit A Record Low Price On Amazon Prime Day – $115 Off
Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #134 Daily Song For July 9, 2022
Mega Millions Result For July 8, 2022: Jackpot $410 Million
Previous articleApple Watch Series 7 Just Hit A Record Low Price On Amazon Prime Day – $115 Off

More News

Load more

LEARN SPANISH ONLINE

learn spanish online

BUY FIFA COINS

Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks