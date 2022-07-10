Pokemon Go Battle Weekend 2022 Event Guide

(CTN News) – Pokemon Go Battle Weekend celebrates Pokemon Go’s 6th anniversary. Trainers can encounter Shadow Pokemon and face Team GO Rocket and Giovanni during the July 2022 Battle Weekend.
Do you want to know when Pokemon Go Battle Weekend starts and ends? The Battle Weekend runs from 12:00 am on July 9, 2022, to 11:59 pm on July 10, 2022, according to your local time zone.
Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Research
The Pokemon Go July 2022 Battle Weekend includes both Special Research and Timed Research quests.
Pokemon’s website states that the Special Research will be available until September 1, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.
Shadow Shinx, Shadow Patrat, Shadow Geodude, and Shadow Purrloin will appear as you complete the Special Research. The research culminates in a battle with Giovanni in which you can acquire Shadow Latios.
A Charged Attack TM can also be used to replace a Shadow Pokemon’s Frustration attack.
Pokemon Go Battle Weekend Features
During the Battle Weekend, the following effects are active:
- Every two hours, Team GO Rocket balloons appear
- Each day, you can play up to 20 GO Battle League sets
- 1 extra Raid Pass per day
- 5× Stardust from GO Battle League rewards
- 2× XP from Raid Battles
- Two Mysterious Components can be earned by defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts
- A legendary Pokémon will appear as a reward encounter after rank 16 in the GO Battle League
Exclusive Battle Weekend Moves
You can unlock certain exclusive moves by evolving the following Pokemon during the event:
|Frenzy Plant
|Blast Burn
|Hydro Cannon
|Dragon Breath
|Bulbasaur
|Charmander
|Squirtle
|Charmander
|Chikorita
|Cyndaquil
|Totodile
|Treecko
|Torchic
|Mudkip
|Turtwig
|Chimchar
|Piplup
|Snivy
|Tepig
|Oshawott
