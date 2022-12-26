Playstation Network is Down, Game Players Unable to Start Games

Playstation Network Down

It wouldn’t seem like the holiday season without the PlayStation Network falling at some point. Customers have been experiencing various problems with the PlayStation Network for the last hour or so.

One of these problems is that users cannot launch games because the PlayStation Network cannot authenticate.

It’s unclear whether this is due to many new PS5 owners connecting to the network for the first time as they try to complete software updates/download games or to an attack, but it’s having problems.

Down Detector has received many reports of issues within the past hour, and we’ve seen an influx of tweets and posts through our Facebook groups.

The PlayStation Network status page currently states that everything is fine; however, Down Detector has seen many reports of issues within the last hour.

