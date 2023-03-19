PlayStation 5 Dominates The Japanese Monthly Charts For The First Time

(CTN NEWS) – Last month, the PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in its home market of Japan, outselling the previously dominant Nintendo Switch for the first time.

Famitsu, which was translated by Google and spotted by VGC, released sales data for Japanese games retail from January 30 to February 26, revealing that the PS5 sold 367,000 units over the four-week period.

In comparison, the Switch, which has consistently been the best-selling device in Japan for the past few years, sold 221,000 units in February, including the standard, Lite, and OLED models.

On the other hand, Nintendo sold the most games during the month, with 510,000 boxed units sold, topping Square Enix’s 162,000 and Warner Bros Games’s 127,000.

PlayStation 5 Dominates The Japanese Monthly Charts

Kirby: Return To Dream Land DX, which was released in February, accounted for nearly 40% of Nintendo’s boxed game sales. With 189,031 units sold, it was the month’s best-selling title.

Hogwarts Legacy for the PlayStation 5 came in second with 126,086 units sold, followed by Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which sold 107,506 units.

Octopath Traveler 2 was the month’s third and fifth-biggest new release, selling 53,995 units.

Nintendo had the lion’s share of physical game units sold during the period, accounting for 34.5%.

Square Enix came in second with 11% of the market share, while WB Games came in third with 8.6% of the market share from boxed titles.

Japan’s Top 10 best-selling physical games from January 30 to February 26, 2023 are as follows:

Rank Title Platform Publisher 1 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Switch Nintendo 2 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 WB Games 3 Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Switch The Pokémon Company 4 Splatoon 3 Switch Nintendo 5 Octopath Traveler II Switch Square Enix 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch Nintendo 7 Like a Dragon: Ishin! PS4 Sega 8 Wild Hearts PS5 EA 9 Like a Dragon: Ishin! PS5 Sega 10 Minecraft: Switch Edition Switch Microsoft

