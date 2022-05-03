Picking the Right Payment Methods for Online Casinos

The rise of real money games has resulted in the introduction of diverse payment platforms. However, most casino websites will provide you with similar options. The choices vary from fancy digital coins to the old-fashioned VISAs and MasterCards.

Most online casinos in Ireland will allow you to choose the platform that matches your needs. This guide will help you identify payment methods that will guarantee the safety of your money. Making the right choice will ensure a smooth gambling experience.

What to Consider When Choosing a Payment Method

Many banking institutions used to have reservations about facilitating financial transactions in the gambling industry. This was common when online casinos were new in the industry. Many banks were afraid of the legal repercussions that came with direct bank transfers.

Unfortunately, there are still many countries that have banned their banks from the gambling industry. This is why many operators provide online platforms to facilitate all financial transactions.

This means that you have to consider the legality of certain payment methods in some countries. It’s impossible to withdraw if your payment method isn’t permitted in your country. You must consider the amount of time required to withdraw your winnings.

You must also figure out if your favorite payment platform requires a withdrawal fee. Most of the online casinos in Ireland provide the payment method listed below.

The Most Popular Payment Methods Available on Gambling Sites

There are various categories that represent the many different payment platforms. Below we have listed some of the main categories.

Credit/Debit Cards

Players are advised to use a different card from the one they use in their personal life. These types of cards are loved by many gamblers. Some examples of these cards include American Express, Mastercard, Visa as well as Prepaid Cards like Paysafecard and EntroPayz.

E-Wallets

The beauty of this payment platform is that it allows users to withdraw quicker than other options. This payment method also keeps a comprehensive record of all transactions. The eWallets you’re likely to encounter include InstaDebit, Paypal, EcoPayz, Neteller, and Moneybookers/ Skrill.

Cryptocurrency

This is a new payment method that was introduced because of the increased popularity of cryptocurrencies. This option is only available in specific casinos but we expect that every casino will accept it in the near future. It’s important to know that the value of cryptocurrencies is unpredictable and it changes from time to time. These digital coins can be profitable but they come with a layer of risk. Some examples include Ethereum, Dash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin.

Other Payment Methods

Many sites will allow you to use other payment methods to deposit. This is helpful if you don’t like the ones named above. The options include Mobile Phone Bill [PayForIt], eCheck [Instadebit] and Bank Transfer [Citadel].

Another option is Cash Payments Offline like UKash and PayNearMe. However, you should know that some casinos don’t require an initial deposit during registration. This online casino’s no deposit feature is popular for beginners.

How To Choose The Payment Method That Best Suits You?

The ideal payment method should cater to the needs of the punter. The payment platform should offer convenience and effectiveness. This means that the platform should allow you to withdraw and deposit as quickly as possible.

Ask yourself the following questions. How much money am I allowed to deposit or withdraw in one day? How many daily transactions are allowed in one day? It’s important to know that some platforms only allow withdrawals while others only accept deposits.

The most convenient ones are the ones that accept both. There are many online casino reviews that can guide you on the most effective payment platform to use.

How to Deposit and Withdraw Money in Online Casinos

There are several simple instructions to follow after you’ve selected your payment method. Most casinos will require punters to verify their accounts before they can put in their money.

Visit the banking page or cashier to make your withdrawal. From here you’ll be directed to the ‘Withdraw’ button. Players have the freedom to determine the figure they want to withdraw. Players will receive their winnings within a couple of days or even a few hours. The payment platform determines how long you’ll wait to access your money.

Final Thoughts

Online casino players are exposed to numerous payment methods. These options are broken down into the categories we have named above. The options include vouchers, e-cheques, e-Wallets, cryptocurrencies, and Credit/Debit Cards.

It is important to appreciate how these payment methods work. Players must understand factors like deposit/withdrawal limits, bonus eligibility, support payments, and other important features.

You can now use the best online casino bonuses to generate income that can be withdrawn using the above payment platforms.

