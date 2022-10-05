Overwatch 2 Season 1: Start Date, Heroes, Mythic Skins, Maps, And Modes

(CTN News) _ Overwatch 2 has been released, but when will the first season of the game be available? The first few months will be crucial for its success, since games such as Warzone and Apex Legends generally release a large amount of new content.

Season 1 looks to be no different from the first season of any shooter.

Battle Passes and seasonal updates are coming to Blizzard’s hero shooter.

Here’s everything we know about Season 1.

Season 1 of Overwatch 2 will be available on the same day as the game’s release date – October 4, 2022.

The first season will last nine weeks and conclude on December 6, 2022. Once we learn more about Overwatch 2 Season 2, we’ll let you know!

Overwatch 2 Season 1 Heroes

Season 1 will debut three new Heroes for players to master: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko.

In all, 35 different Heroes will be available for fans to choose from during each game, adding to an already stellar roster of characters.

Overwatch 2 Season 1 maps & game modes

Payload was popularized by and has since added new features. Season 1 will also bring a new game mode called Push.

The long-awaited variation is finally coming to Overwatch and will be accompanied by new maps to cause chaos.

Here are the new maps expected to kick off Season 1’s online multiplayer:

Circuit Royal (Escort) Colosseo (Push) Esperança, Portugal (Push) Midtown (Hybrid) New Queen Street (Push)



Rio de Janeiro (Hybrid)

Overwatch 2 Season 1 Mythic Skins

It wouldn’t be an Overwatch content drop without some flashy new skins, and Blizzard isn’t letting players down.

Season 1 looks to shake things up with new ‘Mythic Skins’, including a special Sukajan Kiriko skin obtained from Twitch.

Rare, ultra-sought-after, these new skins completely alter the look of Heroes. It will be the first major Mythic skin for and should be the start of something great.

