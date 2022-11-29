Octordle Today: Daily #309 Hints And Answers For 29 November, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #309 here, released on November 29, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #309 Words Hints (November 29, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #309.

Hint 1: Only word 6 has a K.

Hint 2: Only word 4 has a V.

Hint 3: Only word 1 has an X.

Hint 4: Words 2 and 8 contain a D.

Hint 5: Only word 1 contains a repeated letter.

Hint 6: Word 8 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: E

Word 2: A

Word 3: M

Word 4: S

Word 5: S

Word 6: C

Word 7: S

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a brief description or clue for all the words:

Word 1: apply or bring to bear (a force, influence, or quality).

apply or bring to bear (a force, influence, or quality). Word 2: loudly, not silently.

loudly, not silently. Word 3: smelling stale, moldy, or damp.

stale, moldy, or damp. Word 4: a hardy cabbage with densely wrinkled leaves.

hardy cabbage with densely wrinkled leaves. Word 5: a device that makes a loud and prolonged sound as a warning.

device that makes a loud and prolonged sound as a warning. Word 6: a deep hoarse sound made by frogs or crows.

deep hoarse sound made by frogs or crows. Word 7: a thick, sweet liquid made by dissolving sugar in boiling water and used to preserve fruit.

a thick, sweet liquid made by dissolving sugar in boiling water and used to preserve fruit. Word 8: a small storage container with dividers.

Octordle Today #309 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #309 for November 29th, 2022:

Word 1: EXERT

Word 2: ALOUD

Word 3: MUSTY

Word 4: SAVOY

Word 5: SIREN

Word 6: CROAK

Word 7: SYRUP

Word 8: CADDY

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

