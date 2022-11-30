New Overwatch 2 Players Will Now Have An Easier Time Unlocking Their Favorite Heroes

(CTN News) – Overwatch 2 players will soon have a lot more freedom in choosing which heroes they want to unlock in the game as a reward for playing the game.

The company announced today that Hero Challenges will be making their way into Overwatch 2 alongside the new season.

This is part of the season two details which were announced in a new trailer and blog post today. The feature works very much like the Contracts feature in VALORANT.

In this feature, players choose a hero of their choice to complete missions for and ultimately unlock in full for their hero.

Before, players completing the first-time user experience had to traverse through a variety of tasks, such as playing a large number of matches in order to unlock heroes on a fixed route – without the possibility of prioritizing which heroes they wanted to unlock.

This updated Overwatch 2 Hero Challenges system will allow players to select which hero they want to play as as well as complete their designated quests. In this way, they can place them on a path that is most suitable for them.

There is an option for players who wish to avoid playing through these Hero Challenges, which require them to learn the brand-new heroes and use them in a few games, to purchase them individually through the in-game shop if they don’t wish to try them out in the Practice Range.

The battle pass will also include upcoming heroes like Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko. However, the latest hero Ramattra will only be obtainable via the battle pass and can only be obtained from the battle pass.

In addition, it looks as if all heroes starting with Kiriko will be able to be earned for free by players instead of being tied to direct purchases only-although it is unclear if this type of system will be maintained for future seasons.

In spite of Blizzard’s statement that there would be ways to earn new heroes after their respective battle pass periods ended, it was thought that these heroes would be exclusive to the in-game shop, where they could only be purchased with premium currency.

In order to participate in these Hero Challenges, you will have to be brand-new player of Overwatch 2 who has not had their data transferred from Overwatch 2.

All of the original heroes, as well as the three from season 1, can be accessed by anyone with data from the first game when they log in before the start of season two on December 6th.

