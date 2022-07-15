MultiVersus Release Date – System Requirements, Gameplay, And More

(CTN News) – Warner Brothers and Player First Games are launching MultiVersus, and its release date has been announced! Quite a few fans were surprised by this news.

MultiVersus was announced in November 2021 with a trailer featuring character designs, gameplay levels, and custom lobbies. Moreover, it gave fans some food for thought, but now it’s official.

MultiVersus: Release Date

According to official sources, the game will launch its open beta on July 26, 2022. A ‘early access option’ will also be available. A MultiVersus Early Access phase will begin on July 19 for individuals who participated in the Closed Alpha.

As of yet, there is no fixed release date for the game.

MultiVersus Price

MultiVersus is free to download, so you won’t have to spend a penny to play it. If you want to purchase a bundled package, you’ll need cash. However, this has some time, so you’re good to go.

MultiVersus Gameplay

As characters take damage, they are knocked further out of the arena’s boundaries, meaning that they are knocked further and further out of the arena in MultiVersus. A 2v2 format is available, but you can also play 1v1 or free-for-all.

Platforms

MultiVersus will be available on all Microsoft platforms, according to Player First Games. In the near future, you will be able to play the game on Xbox One or Xbox Series S/X.

Additionally, the game will be released for free on Steam, so you can play it on a PlayStation 4 or 5.

MultiVersus System Requirements

MultiVersus requires the following system requirements.

Category Minimum System Requirement Recommended System Requirement OS Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-Bit or Later) Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-Bit or Later) CPU Intel Core i5-2300 / AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i5-3470 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM 4GB 8GB Storage Space TBD TBD Hi-Rez Assets Cache TBD TBD Video Card (GPU) Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti / AMD Radeon HD 5850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon R9 270 Video Memory 1024MB 2048MB Graphics Driver DirectX – Version 11 DirectX – Version 11

About MultiVersus

The upcoming video game MultiVersus is developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. The game will be released in July, 2022 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Windows.

The MultiVersus platform fighter allows you to battle against or alongside your friends using some of the world’s most renowned characters, such as Batman, Shaggy, Superman, Bugs Bunny, and more. Save the Multiverse with your favorite fighter combinations and special co-op powers!

