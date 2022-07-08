Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Is Hard To Buy In Australia

Today was the release date for Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, just in case you weren’t aware!

The first virtual reality game was Klonoa: Door to Phantomile, which was released in 1997 for the original PlayStation, followed by its sequel, Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil, which was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2001. At the time of their release, both platforms were considered to be excellent in their own right, receiving high praise for their respective quality.

As part of the Nintendo Direct broadcast in February 2022, the Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series was announced earlier this year, with the Nintendo Switch getting a release date of today and the other platforms remaining to be announced.

However, the Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series is now available on Nintendo Switch, and the absolute madmen over at Bandai Namco also decided that ‘Fuck it, now all platforms can have it,’ as well. So that’s Xbox, PlayStation, and PC for the time being.

Unfortunately, Australian PlayStation users have found that it has been quite difficult to get a hold of the game due to a lack of availability. In the Australian PlayStation Store, I am unable to find the game when searching for it.

The Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series does appear in the ‘Latest’ section of the PlayStation Store, which indicates that it is a recent game. There are even chances for you to find yourself on the Australian PlayStation Store webpage if you, like me, do some furious web searching.

While this is a small win, attempting to add the game to your cart will result in the website giving you an error message when you attempt to add the game to your cart.

In the past couple of weeks, the PlayStation Store has seen its fair share of bugs, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Even though you can no longer buy Tekken 2 for $600, there was a time when you could. There was a time when things were different.

I hope that Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series will be released without any problems in the Australian PlayStation store soon, since it would be a shame if a series that was first released on the PlayStation was not allowed to be made available on the current and next-generation consoles.

Thankfully, Kotaku Australia has reached out to Bandai Namco Australia and we will be kept informed as soon as it becomes available on the Australian PlayStation store.