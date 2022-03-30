Just how big is the Esports scene in Asia?

Esports has seen a big rise in popularity in recent years. The pandemic has been one reason why this has happened. However, esports was already incredibly popular in Asia and the numbers watching and playing the sport is expected to grow even more in that part of the world.

It’s anticipated that by 2025, there will be over one billion esports players and spectators. The global esports industry is expected to rise to $3.5 billion and considerable growth is predicted to continue in Asia with at least half of the one billion players coming from that continent.

One major target for esports is to become a fully-fledged Olympic sport. It has been a demonstration sport in the past and is likely to be again in Paris in 2024. However, the Asian Games have already taken the step to include esports as a medal event. That was the case at the Southeast Asian Games held three years ago.

This year it’s likely that esports players will be battling it out for esports medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The growth in esports just keeps continuing in Asia with new arenas constantly opening and able to hold tens of thousands of people. If you are looking to find out more information about esports news, the teams and upcoming events, then head to fragster.com.

A survey carried out by GMO Research showed just how popular esports has become in Asia. It interviewed people in Vietnam, China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. Esports proved to be popular in all those countries, especially in Vietnam. Around 75% of those asked replied that they had either played or watched esports.

64.4% of Chinese respondents had esports experience followed closely by those from Thailand ad th Philippines. Only in Malaysia and Taiwan was the figure below 50% but that is likely to change in the coming years.

Using YouTube Gaming to watch esports is extremely popular with Facebook Gaming and Twitch also seeing lots of esports viewers. In China, where of course there is the largest gaming audience in the world, Douyu TV and Huya are dominating the market with huge esports events being held.

With improved mobile phone technology and IT infrastructure, the future looks incredibly bright for esports in Asia. In 2020, China and Japan were among the top five gaming markets with $44.2 billion and $20.6 billion in revenue. With just over half of the world’s online population coming from Asia, it’s not too surprising that esports is enjoying such success.

Many of the top esports players come from Asia with great results being achieved in games such as League of Legends. Between 2011 and 2020, nine of the ten champions were from Asia. 2020 saw teams from South Korea and China winning around $26 million in prize money.

Vietnamese esports fans love playing games such as Arena of Valor. South Koreans are big fans of Clash of Clans but that looks like being overtaken by League of Legends. Those in Hong Kong can be seen regularly playing Wild Rift.

With such a potential audience in Asia, it’s no surprise that top gaming companies are opening offices in Asia. This includes Riot Games who both develop and publish games. They are due to expand their publishing reach In both Japan and India this year.

Another big deal has seen Talon Esports (who are based in Hong Kong) extend their partnership with KFC who will be their naming rights partner. The more popular esports becomes, the big-name companies will be looking to get included in some way.

