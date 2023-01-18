Gaming
In Destiny 2 (2023), How To Get Jade’s Burrow Emblem
(CTN News) – During the lunar year 2023, Destiny 2 players will be able to obtain a brand new emblem. In commemoration of the year of the rabbit, Bungie is offering everyone the opportunity to decorate their emblems. Therefore, the emblem itself includes a small icon of a rabbit in red and yellow colors.
This article provides an overview of how to acquire emblem codes in general, as well as how to obtain the special Chinese New Year emblem. The company will also add a number of brand-new items to the Eververse store, as well as a unique red envelope filled with Bright Dust.
The Jade’s Burrow emblem and how to obtain it in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (2023)
Jade’s Burrow Chinese New Year emblem redemption code is as follows:
ATN-DKM-6LG
In order to redeem the code, you will need to copy and paste it on Bungie’s official website’s “code redemption page.” Following are a few steps that should clarify any confusion regarding emblem codes:
By clicking on this link, you will be directed to Bungie’s official page for code redemption.
Use the credentials that correspond to the platform on which you play the game to log in.
Under the section that says “Enter Your Code,” paste the emblem code provided above.
You may now select a playable character from your game once you have completed this step.
The Collections tab can be found by navigating to your inventory.
Select the Flair tab.
Under the “General” tab, you will find this information.
Here you should be able to pick up the Jade’s Burrow emblem.
Simply return to your inventory and select the appearance screen to equip the emblem. You should be able to set up your newly acquired emblem in Destiny 2 by choosing the first option on the left-hand side. It is possible to re-acquire the emblem at the same location in the game even if you have dismantled it in the past.
Bungie is getting ready for more Chinese New Year celebrations in Destiny 2. This is what Bungie’s most recent press release says:
Therefore, you should be able to get ornaments for weapons and lots of special items in the Eververse store with the weekly reset. It’s unknown how much Bright Dust will drop from the red envelope, but players can redeem it at the same shop before January ends.
Here are all the free Destiny 2 emblems for January 2023
Here are the emblem codes through January 2023:
Telesto Emblem: 9LX-7YC-6TX
National Coming Out Day Emblem, R9J-79M-J6C
ML3-FD4-ND9: Emblem of Trans Pride
Ukraine Support Emblem: JVG-VNT-GGG
Crushed Gamma in D97-YCX-7JK
Liminal Nadir for VA7-L7H-PNC
Tangled web: PKH-JL6-L4R
Shadow’s Light, F99-KPX-NCF
6LJ-GH7-TPA: Oni’s sneer
A Countdown to Convergence for PHV-6LF-9CP
Heliotrope Warren, L7T-CVV-3RD
Insula Thesauraria, 3VF-LGC-RLX
Lone Focus, Jagged Edge: 7CP-94V-LFP
Sequence flourish for 7D4-PKR-MD7
A sign of the finite in 7F9-767-F74
Future In Shadow: 7LV-GTK-T7J
Forgotten Flames: A7L-FYC-44X
Binding Focus FJ9-LAM-67F
Illusion of light: JD7-4CM-HJG
Ab Aeterno, JDT-NLC-JKM
Field of Light for JNX-DMH-XLA
Galilean Excursion: JYN-JAA-Y7D
Be true to ML3-FD4-ND9
The N3L-XN6-PXF: Reflective Proof
Cryonautics: RA9-XPH-6KJ
The X4C-FGX-MX3: A Note of Conquest
The Unimaginable Plane, X9F-GMA-H6D
The Visionary XFV-KHP-N97
Emblem for YRC-C3D-YNC: Spicy Ramen
Following the steps outlined above, players can redeem Destiny 2 codes.
