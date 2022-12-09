Connect with us

IGN Lays Off Some Of His Employees Before The Game Awards 2022
(CTN NEWS) – According to tweets from current and former employees, IGN, the largest gaming news source in the world, fired several employees today.

A current IGN employee confirmed to Kotaku that at least 10 individuals had been let go, three of whom were from engineering.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, Ziff Davis, the digital media business that owns IGN, is undergoing a bigger “restructuring” that includes content, engineering, and ad sales layoffs.

People losing their jobs simply weeks before the Christmas holidays is awful. But even from a purely commercial perspective, firing employees just before one of the biggest industry events of the year sounds strange.

A Herculean task in and of itself, covering The Game Awards. It must be far more difficult right after a newsroom loses several colleagues, in my opinion.

Kotaku contacted IGN for comment regarding the scope of the layoffs, but no response has been received since this article was published.

According to one fired video producer, the layoffs were unanticipated. Alan Torres wrote, “I feel extra foolish considering I worked on Next Gen Console Watch till two in the morning yesterday.

Working to ensure nothing fell through the gaps like art reqs or whatever.”

In the IGN video series Next Gen Console Watch, guests debate information and speculations regarding the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

The year 2022 has been a terrible one for media layoffs. One of the Vox Media properties affected by layoffs this summer was the gaming news website Polygon.

On September 14, dozens of positions were lost at the gaming chat show G4. Several Fanbyte employees, including senior editorial leadership, were let go by Tencent a day later.

Although the digital media sector has always been unsteady, record inflation and the current state of the economy have probably made things worse.

The most recent publicly publicized layoffs at IGN’s parent company, Ziff Davis, occurred in 2013.

