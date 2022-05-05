How to: Your Guide to Playing Live Blackjack

A card game that spans decades; Blackjack is one of the most popular card games to be found on the casino floor. Whether you join a game of live Blackjack from an internet device, or at your local land-based casino; Blackjack gameplay will always be the same, with the aim of the game to beat the dealer, namely by holding the highest value hand, equalling a maximum of 21.

Read on to find out more.

Game Objective

The objective of any game of Blackjack played is to beat the dealer. But how can this be achieved?

There are three ways in which you can beat the dealer:

By drawing a higher valued hand than the dealers; By the dealer’s hand exceeding 21 – therefore going bust; By gaining a total of 21 within your first two cards dealt into your hand, before the dealer.

Of course, where there can be a win, there can also be a loss.

Here are two ways in which the dealer can beat you:

The value of your hand exceeds 21 – going bust; At the end of the round, if the value of the dealer’s hand is of a greater value than yours.

21

In order to win a hand of Blackjack, you need to reach 21 or as close to 21 without going over, using the symbols and values of a deck of cards.

1 – ten = face value to the amount shown on the card. For example, five of Hearts has a value of – you guessed it – 5!

Playing card Royalty: Jack, Queen and King = value of ten.

A/Ace = This card has two values for you to use to your advantage, either a value of 1 or eleven.

How to Play

To begin the game the dealer will deal every player, including themselves, two cards. Once everyone has been dealt, you’ll be allowed to look at both your cards. However, you will only be allowed to see one of the dealers, saving their last card until the end of the game.

When viewing your cards for the first time, you will need to add the value up. If you reach 21, you win. If you need more cards to close the gap between your value and 21, you can ask to be dealt another one. This, however, comes with its own risks, as if your third card adds more than you need to reach 21, you are out of the game. If you feel you do not want to risk adding another card to your hand of two, you can stick, and wait for the dealer’s hand to be revealed.

Where to play

With Blackjack being a popular card game, loved by many players, it is quite easy to find yourself a game or two to play. You can either head down to your favourite brick and mortar establishment, or log in to your preferred online gambling account, where you have the option to play live or online Blackjack. The choice is yours, whatever you prefer, as the game’s rules and gameplay are more or less the same however you play.

People Also Read:

Picking the Right Payment Methods for Online Casinos

Wordle #317 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For May 2, 2022

Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #66 Daily Song May 2, 2022

Wordle #316 Today’s Answer: Wordle Hints, and Clues For May 1, 2022