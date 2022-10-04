Gaming
Fortnite Error Code LS-0016: Here’s How to Fix it
(CTN News) – While Fortnite is usually a good online game, there are times when it doesn’t work.
Most Fortnite errors come from the game itself and aren’t something you can control. You should always be aware of what an error is.
Here’s how to fix Fortnite Error Code LS-0016.
Right now, Fortnite is down until the next patch on Oct. 4. It is just that this is the explanation at the moment.
However, at any other time, you’ll need the following info.
Why Can’t I Play Fornite? How To Check For Server Issues
@FortniteStatus Twitter Page is one of the fastest ways to find out if there’s an issue with server downtime if you’re on social media.
Players can keep up with the most recent server issues on this official Epic Games page.
Unlock the key to victory in Update 22.10, set to release tomorrow October 4!
Downtime starts at 04:00 ET (08:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. pic.twitter.com/iGADlAUhgC
— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 3, 2022