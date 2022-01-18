How to Find the Best Betting Site: Factors to Consider

Best Betting Site: Sports betting is a multi-billion dollars industry and it is set to continue to grow in the coming years. With more places starting to embrace this activity, it is expected that more people will show interest in betting on different sports like football, cricket, basketball, tennis, and many more.

With the popularity of sports betting, numerous bookies continue to go live and today, people are faced with a plethora of options when it comes to where they can place their bets. Whether you’ve bet on any sports events before or not, it’s quite hard to decide which bookie is best to sign up with.

You can always just opt to sign up with the most trusted operators like the 10CRIC Sports betting site and Online Casino. However, not all bookies are alike and offer the same thing. You may find that one bookie has more convenient options than the other and this is why you at least should know what to look for on a gambling site. Don’t know where to begin? Here are the important factors you should consider.

License and Reputation

While it’s generally safe to gamble online these days, you’re still responsible to make sure that you’re only making safe online transactions. When it comes to this, you should never deal with online casinos and bookies that operate without any licenses. Typically, you can tell if a casino or bookie site is licensed by checking for a license number or logo displayed at the bottom of the site’s page.

Once you see the license logo or number, you can then verify if it is original. If the logo or license number isn’t clickable, you can just visit the official website of the licensing commission the site claims to get its license from and check.

Some multiple licensing commissions or jurisdictions issue online gambling licenses today. Some of them are the United Kingdom, Malta, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, Curacao, Alderney, Cyprus, Costa Rica, Belize, and many more. Any of these licenses would be fine as long as they are official and legit.

Aside from a license, the reputation of a gambling site also matters. Thankfully, this is pretty much easy to check because of the many casino and bookie review sites that you can visit. These review sites are very handy because they usually have all the information you need to know about any gambling operators.

Types of Odds and Bets

What you should know about online bookies is that they rarely offer the same types of odds and bets. This is why it’s also rare that punters settle for just one betting site. Seasoned punters would shop around for odds before they place their bets. They usually go for the ones that they find most fair or the ones with the lowest house edge or vigorish. Shopping around for odds can help increase the size of your payouts.

Payment Options

When asking people why they prefer placing their bets online, many will be quick to say that it’s because it’s convenient. True enough, you can place bets anytime and anywhere you are if you are connected to the internet. But another important factor to consider when thinking about convenience is how easy it will be for you to make a deposit to your betting account and how you can withdraw from it.

Most of the popular sports betting sites today would offer plenty of payment options to their customers. The most common ones are the use of credit or debit cards, mobile or digital wallets, Netbanking, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Ethereum, and many more. When considering any payment option, know that fees may apply. However, some options could be free so be sure to check!

Promos and Bonuses

Another factor that punters consider when signing up with a betting site is how much or how often they can get a bonus. Most bookies offer different types of bonuses to their customers and mostly, people are easily lured by huge welcome bonuses.

It’s a good way for bookies to gain new customers and this is why they can be very generous to new players. However, if you are planning to place bets throughout the season or the year, go for sportsbooks that have better bonuses to their loyal customers or repeat punters.

Other Services Offered

These days, people prefer to have access to as many services as they could in one place. This is why most of the popular bookies right now don’t just allow their customers to place sports bets. Many of them also offer other services like casino gaming. Some also have useful services and features like live streaming and guides or tips on how to improve a bettor’s chances of winning. Overall, what makes a bookie the best or right for you will depend on what your betting needs are.

