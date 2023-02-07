‘HOGWARTS LEGACY’ Media Review Scores Released Before Its February 10 Release

(CTN NEWS) – Before its release on February 10, Hogwarts Legacy‘s media review ratings have been released.

Reveal review score a game in the media The Hogwarts legacy On February 10, a role-playing game based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Before will be released.

The initial review scores for Hogwarts Legacy were released on February 6, 2023, with similar ratings across several media sites. One of the wealthy magic lovers who have it all created this.

Game: Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Developer: Avalanche Software

Avalanche Software Release Date: February 7 (early access); February 10 (standard edition).

February 7 (early access); February 10 (standard edition). Price: $80 Deluxe/$70 standard

The technical difficulties in Hogwarts Legacy don’t even come close to severing its charm.

Hogwarts Legacy's technical issues don't come close to breaking its enchanting spell. Our review by Travis Northup: https://t.co/I1CVhAVoOA pic.twitter.com/Ap1x9Xq4pS — IGN (@IGN) February 6, 2023

Via various mediums, I noticed that the game has a very high level of Harry Potter, with all the features fans would adore, and it is skillfully produced, which is considered the greatest in a franchise that has it all.

The game itself tries to be everything in one game. The RPG system is less complex and less stable, though. However, this is Avalanche Software’s best effort at creating a significant game.

VGC – 4/5

PSU – 9.5/10

IGN – 9/10

Metro Game Central – 8/10

Geek Culture – 9/10

XboxEra – 9/10

Rant Game – 4.5/5

Gaming Portion – 9.5/10

PCGamesN – 7/10

Screen Rant – 4.5/5

The game received an average score of 84 from 31 media, according to the website OpenCritic, and many media outlets advise gamers to give it a shot.

The game has an average rating of 86 from 19 publishers who tested it on the PlayStation 5, according to data gathered by Metacritic.

On February 10, Hogwarts Legacy will become available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC (Steam / Epic Games Store).

