Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #380 Daily Song For March 11, 2023
Heardle Today: Heardle has a new song of the day for March 11, 2023. Here are some hints and the answer to song 380 for those struggling.

Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for March 11, 2023, Saturday. In comparison, Wordle is a popular word game with a twist. This is the best version.

Listen to the intro; you must guess the song title in this game. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today, Song 11/3/2023 was released, whose full answer and video can be found here.

Hint 1 The song was released in 1977.
Hint 2 The song Album is “Feels Like The First Time”
Hint 3 Song Sing Single by “ Foreigner!
Hint 4 The Song’s genre is Hard Rock Song

Here is the Heardle Today, with the song title and official video. The Heardle Music puzzle solution lists have been tested by our team and are 100% accurate.
Heardle Answer Today

Game Name Heardle – That daily musical intros game
Puzzle number #380
Song of the Day “Feels Like The First Time” by Foreigner!
Date 11/3/2023
Day Saturday
Heardle web official website www.heardle.app

Heardle Today #380 Song Answer For March 11, 2023

Answer to Heardle Today #380, released March 11, 2023; The Answer is “Feels Like The First Time” by Foreigner!
