Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #307 Daily Song For December 28, 2022

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Heardle Today: Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for December 28, 2022, Wednesday. Wordle is a popular word game with a twist. This is the best version.

Listen to the intro; you must guess the song title in this game. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today, Song 28/12/2022 was released, whose full answer and video can be found here.

Hint 1 The song was released in 2018
Hint 2 The song is on the album “Big Fun 2017 (Piqué & Darksiight Remix)”
Hint 3 Song Sing Single by KISS!
Hint 4 The Song’s genre is Detroit techno house

Here is the Heardle Today, with the song title and official video. The Heardle Music puzzle solution lists have been tested by our team and are 100% accurate.
Heardle Answer Today

Heardle Answer Today

Game Name Heardle – That daily musical intros game
Puzzle number #307
Song of the Day Big Fun 2017 by Inner City.
Date5 28/12/2022
Day Wednesday
Heardle web official website www.heardle.app

Heardle Today #307 Song Answer For December 28, 2022

Answer to Heardle Today #307, released December 28, 2022, The Answer is Big Fun 2017 by Inner City.

