Gaming
Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #262 Daily Song For November 13, 2022
Heardle Today: Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for November 13, 2022, Saturday. Wordle is a popular word game with a twist. This is the best version.
Listen to the intro; you must guess the song title in this game. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today, Song 13/11/2022 was released, whose full answer and video can be found here.
|Hint 1
|The song was released in 2015
|Hint 2
|From the album “Sremmlife. “
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by Single by Rae Sremmurd
|Hint 4
|The Song’s genre is Trap music, Hip-Hop/Rap
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#262
|Song of the Day
|This Could Be Us by Rae Sremmurd.
|Date
|13/11/2022
|Day
|Saturday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle Today #262 Song Answer For November 13, 2022
Answer to Heardle Today #262, released on November 13, 2022, The Answer is This Could Be Us by Rae Sremmurd.