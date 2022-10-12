Gaming
Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #230 Daily Song For October 12, 2022
Heardle Today: Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for October 12, 2022 Wednesday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version.
Listen to the intro; you must guess the song title in this game. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today, Song 12/10/2022 was released, whose full answer and video can be found here.
|Hint 1
|The song was released in 2006
|Hint 2
|From the album Inside In/Inside Out
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by Single by The Kooks
|Hint 4
|The Song’s genre is Alternative/Indie
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#230
|Song of the Day
|Naive by The Kooks
|Date
|12/10/2022
|Day
|Wednesday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle Today #230 Song Answer For October 12, 2022
Answer to Heardle Today #230, released on October 12, 2022, The Answer is Naive by The Kooks.