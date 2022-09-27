Gaming
Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #215 Daily Song For September 27, 2022
Heardle Today: Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for September 27, 2022, Tuesday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version.
In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 27/9/2022 was released whose full answer and video can be found here.
|Hint 1
|The song was released in 2010
|Hint 2
|From the album of The One That Got Away
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by Single by Katy Perry
|Hint 4
|The Song’s genre is pop
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#215
|Song of the Day
|Georgia
|Date
|27/9/2022
|Day
|Tuesday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle Today #215 Song Answer For September 27, 2022
Answer to Heardle Today #215 which will be released on September 27, 2022, The Answer is The One That Got Away by Katy Perry.
