Gaming
Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #175 Daily Song For August 18, 2022
Heardle Today: Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for August 18, 2022, Thursday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version.
In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 18/8/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here.
|The song was released in 2008
|Hint 2
|From the album One of the Boys
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by Katy Perry
|Hint 4
|Genre – pop
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#175
|Song of the Day
|Hot N Cold by Katy Perry
|Date
|18/8/2022
|Day
|Thursday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle Today #175 Song Answer For August 18, 2022
Answer to Heardle Today 175, which will be released on August 18, 2022, The Answer is Hot N Cold by Katy Perry.