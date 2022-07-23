Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #149 Daily Song For July 23, 2022

Heardle Today: Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for July 23, 2022, Saturday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version.
In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 23/7/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here.
Daily Heardle Today #149 Song Hints
|Hint 1
|The song was released in 2004
|Hint 2
|Take Your [blank]
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by Scissors Sisters
|Hint 4
|Label – Universal
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#149
|Song of the Day
|Take Your Mama – Scissor
|Date
|23/7/2022
|Day
|Saturday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle Today #149 Song Answer For July 23, 2022
Answer to Heardle 149, which will be released on July 23, 2022, The Answer is Take Your Mama – Scissor.