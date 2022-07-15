Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #140 Daily Song For July 15, 2022

Heardle Today: Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for July 15, 2022, Friday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version.
In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 15/7/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here.
Daily Heardle Today #140 Song Hints
|Hint 1
|The song was released in 1973
|Hint 2
|Album () Grange
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by ZZ Top
|Hint 4
|Genre – Blues-rock
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#140
|Song of the Day
|La Grange – ZZ Top
|Date
|15/7/2022
|Day
|Friday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle Today #40 Song Answer For July 15, 2022
Answer to Heardle 140, which will be released on July 15, 2022, The Answer is La Grange – ZZ Top.