Heardle Song April 30 2022 Answer Today: #64 Daily Hints

The Heardle song of the day for 64 has been released. For the April 30, 2022 release, we have our usual hints and answers.

After seeing the success of Wordle-inspired games, the developer released Heardle just over a month ago. Heardle is the most original of all the daily guessing games we have seen since Wordle became popular.

In place of a five-letter word, we have a Heardle Song of the day. Since its release, it has been a hit with over a few million daily players, making it one of the few music-related games.

After listening to the intro of the song, players have to guess the song in six attempts or less. Unless a song’s intro does not include lyrics, which has been the case frequently in the last few weeks, every incorrect guess or skipped guess will unlock more of the intro, making it easier to guess.

At midnight local time, a new Heardle will be available. Throughout the past couple of weeks, we have covered each song with hints and answers. Find everything you need to correctly guess Heardle 64, released on April 30, 2022, below.

Daily Heardle Song Hints

Heardle’s songs have been completely mixed. A song from the 1970s might be played one day and a song from less than six months ago another day. Due to the difficulty of maintaining a winning streak for long, we’ve come up with some tips to help you.

Here are our hints for Heardle 64:

Hint 1: Released in 2000

Hint 2: Genre – Pop

Hint 3: Single by NSYNC

Hint 4: It’s Gonna [blank] [blank]

Heardle 64 30th April 2022 Answer

The answer to today’s song is below for those of you still having trouble even with the hints above:

NSYNC – It’s Gonna Be Me is the answer to Heardle 64, released on April 30th, 2022