Heardle Song April 12 2022 Answer Today: #46 Daily Hints

I have just released a new Heardle song of the day. In the following lines, you will find our hints in addition to the answer for song number 46, which was released on April 12, 2022.

Amongst the most popular daily games that have been released lately, Heartdle is one of the most popular ones. Wordle is one of the most popular daily games, but Heartdle is a very different game altogether.

This time, players will need to identify the song of the day instead of guessing a daily word. Players will have six attempts or less to do so. It will begin with a short introduction related to the song of the day.

With each incorrect or skipped guess, you get to unlock a little more of the intro. I believe that many songs are fairly easy to guess, and you don’t have to listen to very many parts of the intros of most songs.

There has been a notable difficulty with the last couple of Heardle songs of the day, because there are no lyrics in all six parts of the intro, which makes it much more difficult to guess.