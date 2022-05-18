Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #82 Daily Song May 18, 2022

Table of Contents
Song of the day: Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for May 18, 2022, Wednesday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version. In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 5/18/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here. We have listed Heardle answer today, #82 Clues & hints along with instructions on how to play a game of Heardle – That daily musical intros.
Daily Heardle #82 Song Hints
|Hint 1
|The song was released in 1973
|Hint 2
|Smoke On The [blank]
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by deep purple
|Hint 4
|Genre – Hard rock
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#82
|Song of the Day
|Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water
|Date
|5/18/2022
|Day
|Wednesday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle 82 May 18, 2022 Answer
Answer to Heardle 82, which will be released on May 18, 2022, The Answer is Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water.