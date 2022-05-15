Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #79 Daily Song May 15, 2022

Table of Contents
Song of the day: Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for May 15, 2022, Sunday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version. In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 5/15/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here. We have listed Heardle answer today, #79 Clues & hints along with instructions on how to play a game of Heardle – That daily musical intros.
Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For May 14, 2022: Jackpot $83 Million
Daily Heardle #79 Song Hints
|Hint 1
|The song was released in 1986
|Hint 2
|You Can Call Me [blank]
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by Paul Simon
|Hint 4
|Genre – dance-pop
Listed here is the Today Heardle answer with the song title and the official video. The Heardle Music puzzle solution lists have been tested by our team and are 100% accurate.
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#79
|Song of the Day
|Paul Simon – You Can Call Me Al.
|Date
|5/15/2022
|Day
|Sunday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle 79 May 15, 2022 Answer
Answer to Heardle 79, which will be released on May 15, 2022, The Answer is – Paul Simon – You Can Call Me Al.