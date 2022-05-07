28.6 C
Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #71 Daily Song May 7, 2022

By Arsi Mughal
Song of the day: Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for May 7, 2022, Monday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version. In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 5/7/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here. We have listed Heardle answer today, #71 Clues & hints along with instructions on how to play a game of Heardle – That daily musical intros.

Daily Heardle #71 Song Hints

Hint 1 The song was Released in 1983
Hint 2 Song album is Girls Just Want to Have [blank]
Hint 3 Song Sing by Cyndi Lauper
Hint 4 Genre – Dance-pop

Listed here is the Today Heardle answer with the song title and the official video. The Heardle Music puzzle solution lists have been tested by our team and are 100% accurate.

Heardle Answer Today

Game Name Heardle – That daily musical intros game
Puzzle number #71
Song of the Day Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want To Have Fun.
Date 5/7/2022
Day Saturday
Heardle web official website www.heardle.app

Heardle 71 May 7, 2022 Answer

Answer to Heardle 71, which will be released on May 7, 2022, The Answer is Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want To Have Fun.

Heardle Answer 71 - 7th May 2022

