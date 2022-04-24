Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #58 Daily Song April 24, 2022

On the 24th of April 2022, Heardle will be featuring a new song of the day. To complete song 58, we have provided you with some hints.

As we now have so many Wordle alternatives available, such as Quordle and Dordle, we’re not surprised to see the presence of a new twist that adds to the popularity of the daily word game. In terms of the game itself, Nerdle was one of the first games with a unique twist on it.

The players will need to figure out a daily equation rather than guess a daily word. Depending on what kind of game you want to play, you can choose from classic, mini, instant, or pro Nerdle. We recommend the mini Nerdle for those of you who are new to the game.

I would like to talk about Heardle, which was released more recently. To play this game, players must guess a song instead of conjuring up a word or equation. You can do this by listening to a short clip of the daily song that is selected. With incorrect guessing or by skipping all guesses altogether, you can listen to the majority of the song.

Near the bottom of the screen is a countdown that tells you when the next song will be released, which you can see after completing a Heardle. At midnight local time on Tuesday, November 28, there will be one new song released. The song will be in the usual mode, but there might be additional modes added. A new song by Heardle is now available, number 58, and it’s free to download. Below you will find some hints and the answer to the April 24, 2022 song.

Daily Song Hints