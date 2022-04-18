Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #52 Daily Song April 18, 2022

Song of the day: Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for April 18, 2022, Monday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version. In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 4/18/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here. We have listed Heardle answer today, #52 Clues & hints along with instructions on how to play a game of Heardle – That daily musical intros.
Daily Heardle #52 Song Hints
|Hint 1
|The song was released in 1992
|Hint 2
|Song album is Diva
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by Annie Lennox
|Hint 4
|Genre – Pop, soul
Listed here is the Today Heardle answer with the song title and the official video. The Heardle Music puzzle solution lists have been tested by our team and are 100% accurate.
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#52
|Song of the Day
|Annie Lennox – Walking On Broken Glass
|Date
|4/18/2022
|Day
|Monday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle 52 April 18, 2022 Answer
