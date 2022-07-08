‘GTA Online’ Finally Gets One of its Most Requested Features

GTA Online has been updated with “new gameplay features” and “top-requested improvements and upgrades”, including a major change that will allow players to sell their business goods in invite-only sessions, a feature that has long been a request of players’.

The Rockstar Games company published a blog post yesterday (July 7) describing the company’s plans for the GTA Online, which it claims has “more players than ever” participating.

Apparently, GTA Online will be receiving several new gameplay updates over the next few months, as well as numerous community-requested improvements and upgrades, including the ability to sell missions within an invite-only session this summer.

It has been long requested by GTA Online fans that this feature be added. The game is in its current state, and in the case of a player on the server destroying their transport while they are on the sell mission, it can cost players hours of precious time spent gathering goods.

Additionally, GTA Online will also be introducing several “long-requested” features, which include reducing the strength of the Oppressor MK 2, a flying motorbike that has become one of the go-to vehicles for those who want to spend most of their time killing their opponents.

In addition to the convenience of being able to buy snacks and body armor at a local store, GTA Online will have an enhanced payout for all missions and tasks you complete. Bodyguards, associates, and members of the MC are among those who will receive increased payouts under this scheme, along with certain heist finales and races as well.

As an additional benefit to these enhancements in quality of life, Rockstar has informed us that the upcoming update will “expand upon the criminal careers of Executives, Biker, Gunrunners, and Nightclub owners – alongside a set of Contact Missions which are intended to allow players to be sworn in as special IAA field operatives to investigate a budding criminal conspiracy.”.

For Rockstar fans, however, it’s not all good news as there are some downsides to the news. During the same blog post, Rockstar Games announced that it will cease to release “major themed content updates” for Red Dead Online so that the company can focus its development efforts on Grand Theft Auto 6.