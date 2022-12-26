Connect with us

GTA 5 Cheats & Codes Full List for PC, PS and Xbox
GTA 5 Cheats & Codes

GTA 5 cheats are one of the most popular video games, with the Grand Theft Auto franchise captivating gamers of all ages. While the open-world game itself is a lot of fun to play and provides nearly limitless ways for gamers to explore the world, try new abilities, cars, weapons, and a slew of other game elements, a big, integral part of playing Grand Theft Auto V are its GTA 5 cheat codes, which allow players to essentially modify their characters and tune the game. Here are GTA 5 cheat codes for all platforms, including the Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, and PC.

How to Enter GTA 5 (Grand Theft Auto V) Cheat Codes on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

As you may assume, the process of entering cheat codes differs between systems. Grand Theft Auto V is available for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC and GTA 5 cheats.

All platforms use the same method: press ‘up’ to bring up the cell phone and enter codes to activate special powers and helicopters. Aside from that, each platform has instructions you may use to enable certain game features.

On PC, gamers can also utilize the key to bring up the command enter box, where they can enter the cheat code to activate powers in the game. Each platform’s key combinations and codes are shown here, along with the cheats.

GTA V (Grand Theft Auto V) Movement GTA 5 Cheats Codes List

  1. Drunk mode
    PS: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left
    Xbox: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left
    PC: LIQUOR or Cell Phone: 1-999-547867
  2. Fast sprint
    PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
    Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
    PC: CATCHME or Cell Phone: 1-999-228-2463
  3. Fast swimming
    PS: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
    Xbox: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
    PC: GOTGILLS or Cell Phone: 1-999-46844557

GTA 5 Cheats Codes Ability List

  1. Change Gravity
    PS: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
    Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
    PC: FLOATER or Cell Phone: 1-999-356-2837
  2. Change Weather
    PS: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
    Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
    PC: MAKEITRAIN or Cell Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246
  3. Give Parachute
    PS: Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
    Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
    PC: SKYDIVE or Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3483
  4. Invincibility
    PS: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
    Xbox: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
    PC: PAINKILLER or Cell Phone: 1-999-724-6545537
  5. Lower Wanted Level
    PS: R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
    Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
    PC: LAWYER UP or Cell Phone: 1-999-529-93787
  6. Max Health and Armour
    PS: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
    Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
    PC: TURTLE or Cell Phone: 1-999-887-853
  7. Raise Wanted Level
    PS: R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
    Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
    PC: FUGITIVE or Cell Phone: 1-999-384-48483
  8. Recharge Special Ability
    PS: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
    Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
    PC: POWERUP or Cell Phone: 1-999-769-3787
  9. Reduce Friction
    PS: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
    Xbox: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB
    PC: SNOW DAY or Cell Phone: 1-999-766-9329
  10. Skyfall
    PS: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
    Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
    PC: SKYFALL or Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3255
  11. Slow Motion
    PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
    Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB
    PC: SLOWMO or Cell: 1-999-756-966
  12. Slow-Motion Aiming
    PS: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
    Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
    PC: DEADEYE or Cell Phone: 1-999-332-3393
  13. Super Jump
    PS: L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X
    Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT
    PC: HOPTOIT or Cell Phone: 1-999-467-8648

GTA 5 Cheats Codes Weapon List

  1. Explosive Melee Attacks
    PS: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2
    Xbox: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
    PC: HOTHANDS or Cell Phone: 1-999-468-42637
  2. Explosive Rounds
    PS: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
    Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
    PC: HIGHEX or Cell Phone: 1-999-444-439
  3. Flame Rounds
    PS: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
    Xbox: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
    PC: INCENDIARY or Cell Phone: 1-999-4623-634279
  4. Give Weapons and Ammo
    PS: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
    Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
    PC: TOOL UP or Cell Phone: 1-999-866-587

GTA Cheats Codes Vehicle List

  1. BMX Bike
    PS: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
    Xbox: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT
    PC: BANDIT or Cell Phone: 1-999-226-348
  2. Buzzard Helicopter
    PS: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle
    Xbox: B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
    PC: BUZZOFF or Cell Phone: 1-999-289-9633
  3. Caddy Vehicle
    PS: O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X
    Xbox: B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
    PC: HOLEIN1 or Cell Phone: 1-999-4653-461
  4. Comet Vehicle
    PS: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
    Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
    PC: COMET or Cell Phone: 1-999-266-38
  5. Duster Plane
    PS: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1
    Xbox: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
    PC: FLYSPRAY or Cell: 1-999-359-77729
  6. Garbage Truck Vehicle
    PS: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
    Xbox: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
    PC: TRASHED or Cell Phone: 1-999-872-7433
  7. Maibatsu Sanches
    PS: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2
    Xbox: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
    PC: OFFROAD or Cell Phone: 1-999-633-7623
  8. Rapid GT Vehicle
    PS: R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2
    Xbox: RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT
    PC: RAPIDGT or Cell: 1-999-727-4348
  9. Shitzu PCJ 600
    PS: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
    Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB
    PC: ROCKET or Cell Phone: 1-999-762-538
  10. Stretch Limo Vehicle
    PS: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right
    Xbox: RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
    PC: VINEWOOD or Cell Phone: 1-999-846-39663
  11. Stunt Plane
    PS: O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
    Xbox: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y
    PC: BARNSTORM or Cell Phone: 1-999-227-678-676

GTA 5 Cheats Codes Special Vehicle List

  1. Dodo Airplane (available only after the Sea Plane challenge)
    PS: Dial 1-999-398-4628
    Xbox: Dial 1-999-398-4628
    PC: EXTINCT or Cell Phone: 1-999-398-4628
  2. Duke O’Death Car (available only after the Duel challenge)
    PS: Dial 1-999-332-84227
    Xbox: Dial 1-999-332-84227
    PC: DEATHCAR  or Cell Phone: 1-999-332-84227
  3. Kraken Sub (available only after the Wildlife Photography challenge)
    PS: Dial 1-999-282-2537
    Xbox: Dial 1-999-282-2537
    PC: BUBBLES or Cell Phone: 1-999-282-2537

GTA 5 Cheats Codes List for PS, Xbox, and PC Using In-game Cell Phone

Aside from the cheat codes listed above, one can also use the in-game cell phone in GTA 5 to activate the cheats on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Press ‘Backspace’ or T on the PC to bring up the cell phone.

To bring up the cell phone, press Up on the console controller. After that, hit X on Xbox, SQUARE on PS4, or Spacebar on PC to access the dial pad. To activate the cheat code, input the mobile number from the list below.
  • Get caddy vehicle – 1-999-4653-461
  • Get comet vehicle – 1-999-266-38
  • Get Rapid GT car – 1-999-727-4348
  • Get garbage truck – 1-999-872-7433
  • Get BMX bike – 1-999-226-348
  • Get Buzzard helicopter – 1-999-289-9633
  • Get Duster – 1-999-359-77729
  • Get Limo – 1-999-846-39663
  • Get PCJ-600 – 1-999-762-538
  • Get Rapid GT – 1-999-727-4348
  • Get Sanchez – 1-999-633-7623
  • Get Stunt Plane – 1-999-2276-78676
  • Get drunk – 1-999-547867
  • Sprint fast – 1-999-228-2463
  • Max health and armor – 1-999-887-853
  • High jump – 1-999-467-8648
  • Get Invincible – 1-999-724-6545537
  • Swim fast – 1-999-46844557
  • Recharge special ability – 1-999-769-3787
  • Slow motion – 1-999-332-3393
  • Get parachute – 1-999-759-3483
  • Skyfall – 1-999-759-3255
  • Increase wanted level – 1-999-384-48483
  • Decrease wanted level – 1-999-529-93787
  • Get weapons and ammo – 1-999-866-587
  • Rounds that explode – 1-999-444-439
  • Rounds that catch fire – 1-999-4623-634279
  • Change weather – 1-999-625-348-7246
  • Change gravity – 1-999-356-2837
  • Reduce friction – 1-999-766-9329
  • Director Mode – 1-999-57-825368
  • Moon Gravity – 1-999-356-2837
  • Slippery Cars – 1-999-766-9329

Popular GTA 5 Cheats Codes for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Here are some of the popular GTA 5 cheats codes that you can enjoy while playing the game:

1. Become Invincible

  • PC: PAINKILLER
  • PS: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE
  • Xbox: Right, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

2. Get all Weapons

  • PC: TOOL UP
  • PS: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
  • Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

3. Full Health and Armour

  • PC: TURTLE
  • PS: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
  • Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

4. Spawn a Motorcycle

  • PC: ROCKET
  • PS: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
  • Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

5. Spawn a sports car

  • PC: COMET
  • PS: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
  • Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

6. Swim Faster

  • PC: GOTGILLS
  • PS: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
  • Xbox: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

7. Spawn an Armed Helicopter

  • PC: BUZZOFF
  • PS: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle
  • Xbox: B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

8. Get a Parachute

  • PC: SKYDIVE
  • PS: Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
  • Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

9. Decrease Wanted Level

  • PC: LAWYER UP
  • PS: R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
  • Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

10. Improve Aiming

  • PC: DEADEYE
  • PS: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
  • Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

11. Recharge special ability

  • PC: POWERUP
  • PS: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
  • Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

12. Explosive Bullets

  • PC: HIGHER
  • PS: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
  • Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

13. Run Faster

  • PC: CATCH ME
  • PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
  • Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

14. Super Jump

  • PC: HOPTOIT
  • PS: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2
  • Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

15. Everything in Slow Motion

  • PC: SLOWMO
  • PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
  • Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB

