GTA 5 Cheats & Codes Full List for PC, PS and Xbox

GTA 5 cheats are one of the most popular video games, with the Grand Theft Auto franchise captivating gamers of all ages. While the open-world game itself is a lot of fun to play and provides nearly limitless ways for gamers to explore the world, try new abilities, cars, weapons, and a slew of other game elements, a big, integral part of playing Grand Theft Auto V are its GTA 5 cheat codes, which allow players to essentially modify their characters and tune the game. Here are GTA 5 cheat codes for all platforms, including the Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, and PC.

How to Enter GTA 5 (Grand Theft Auto V) Cheat Codes on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

As you may assume, the process of entering cheat codes differs between systems. Grand Theft Auto V is available for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC and GTA 5 cheats.

All platforms use the same method: press ‘up’ to bring up the cell phone and enter codes to activate special powers and helicopters. Aside from that, each platform has instructions you may use to enable certain game features.

On PC, gamers can also utilize the key to bring up the command enter box, where they can enter the cheat code to activate powers in the game. Each platform’s key combinations and codes are shown here, along with the cheats.

GTA V (Grand Theft Auto V) Movement GTA 5 Cheats Codes List

Drunk mode

PS: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left

Xbox: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left

PC: LIQUOR or Cell Phone: 1-999-547867 Fast sprint

PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

PC: CATCHME or Cell Phone: 1-999-228-2463 Fast swimming

PS: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Xbox: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

PC: GOTGILLS or Cell Phone: 1-999-46844557

GTA 5 Cheats Codes Ability List

Change Gravity

PS: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

PC: FLOATER or Cell Phone: 1-999-356-2837 Change Weather

PS: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

PC: MAKEITRAIN or Cell Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246 Give Parachute

PS: Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

PC: SKYDIVE or Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3483 Invincibility

PS: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Xbox: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

PC: PAINKILLER or Cell Phone: 1-999-724-6545537 Lower Wanted Level

PS: R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

PC: LAWYER UP or Cell Phone: 1-999-529-93787 Max Health and Armour

PS: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TURTLE or Cell Phone: 1-999-887-853 Raise Wanted Level

PS: R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

PC: FUGITIVE or Cell Phone: 1-999-384-48483 Recharge Special Ability

PS: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

PC: POWERUP or Cell Phone: 1-999-769-3787 Reduce Friction

PS: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

PC: SNOW DAY or Cell Phone: 1-999-766-9329 Skyfall

PS: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

PC: SKYFALL or Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3255 Slow Motion

PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1

Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB

PC: SLOWMO or Cell: 1-999-756-966 Slow-Motion Aiming

PS: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

PC: DEADEYE or Cell Phone: 1-999-332-3393 Super Jump

PS: L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X

Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

PC: HOPTOIT or Cell Phone: 1-999-467-8648

GTA 5 Cheats Codes Weapon List

Explosive Melee Attacks

PS: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2

Xbox: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

PC: HOTHANDS or Cell Phone: 1-999-468-42637 Explosive Rounds

PS: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

PC: HIGHEX or Cell Phone: 1-999-444-439 Flame Rounds

PS: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

Xbox: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB

PC: INCENDIARY or Cell Phone: 1-999-4623-634279 Give Weapons and Ammo

PS: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

PC: TOOL UP or Cell Phone: 1-999-866-587

GTA Cheats Codes Vehicle List

BMX Bike

PS: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Xbox: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT

PC: BANDIT or Cell Phone: 1-999-226-348 Buzzard Helicopter

PS: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

Xbox: B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

PC: BUZZOFF or Cell Phone: 1-999-289-9633 Caddy Vehicle

PS: O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X

Xbox: B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

PC: HOLEIN1 or Cell Phone: 1-999-4653-461 Comet Vehicle

PS: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

PC: COMET or Cell Phone: 1-999-266-38 Duster Plane

PS: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1

Xbox: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

PC: FLYSPRAY or Cell: 1-999-359-77729 Garbage Truck Vehicle

PS: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

PC: TRASHED or Cell Phone: 1-999-872-7433 Maibatsu Sanches

PS: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Xbox: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

PC: OFFROAD or Cell Phone: 1-999-633-7623 Rapid GT Vehicle

PS: R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2

Xbox: RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT

PC: RAPIDGT or Cell: 1-999-727-4348 Shitzu PCJ 600

PS: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

PC: ROCKET or Cell Phone: 1-999-762-538 Stretch Limo Vehicle

PS: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right

Xbox: RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

PC: VINEWOOD or Cell Phone: 1-999-846-39663 Stunt Plane

PS: O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Xbox: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y

PC: BARNSTORM or Cell Phone: 1-999-227-678-676

GTA 5 Cheats Codes Special Vehicle List

Dodo Airplane (available only after the Sea Plane challenge)

PS: Dial 1-999-398-4628

Xbox: Dial 1-999-398-4628

PC: EXTINCT or Cell Phone: 1-999-398-4628 Duke O’Death Car (available only after the Duel challenge)

PS: Dial 1-999-332-84227

Xbox: Dial 1-999-332-84227

PC: DEATHCAR or Cell Phone: 1-999-332-84227 Kraken Sub (available only after the Wildlife Photography challenge)

PS: Dial 1-999-282-2537

Xbox: Dial 1-999-282-2537

PC: BUBBLES or Cell Phone: 1-999-282-2537

GTA 5 Cheats Codes List for PS, Xbox, and PC Using In-game Cell Phone

Aside from the cheat codes listed above, one can also use the in-game cell phone in GTA 5 to activate the cheats on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Press ‘Backspace’ or T on the PC to bring up the cell phone.

To bring up the cell phone, press Up on the console controller. After that, hit X on Xbox, SQUARE on PS4, or Spacebar on PC to access the dial pad. To activate the cheat code, input the mobile number from the list below.

Get caddy vehicle – 1-999-4653-461

1-999-4653-461 Get comet vehicle – 1-999-266-38

1-999-266-38 Get Rapid GT car – 1-999-727-4348

1-999-727-4348 Get garbage truck – 1-999-872-7433

1-999-872-7433 Get BMX bike – 1-999-226-348

1-999-226-348 Get Buzzard helicopter – 1-999-289-9633

1-999-289-9633 Get Duster – 1-999-359-77729

1-999-359-77729 Get Limo – 1-999-846-39663

1-999-846-39663 Get PCJ-600 – 1-999-762-538

– 1-999-762-538 Get Rapid GT – 1-999-727-4348

– 1-999-727-4348 Get Sanchez – 1-999-633-7623

1-999-633-7623 Get Stunt Plane – 1-999-2276-78676

1-999-2276-78676 Get drunk – 1-999-547867

1-999-547867 Sprint fast – 1-999-228-2463

1-999-228-2463 Max health and armor – 1-999-887-853

1-999-887-853 High jump – 1-999-467-8648

1-999-467-8648 Get Invincible – 1-999-724-6545537

1-999-724-6545537 Swim fast – 1-999-46844557

1-999-46844557 Recharge special ability – 1-999-769-3787

1-999-769-3787 Slow motion – 1-999-332-3393

1-999-332-3393 Get parachute – 1-999-759-3483

1-999-759-3483 Skyfall – 1-999-759-3255

1-999-759-3255 Increase wanted level – 1-999-384-48483

1-999-384-48483 Decrease wanted level – 1-999-529-93787

1-999-529-93787 Get weapons and ammo – 1-999-866-587

1-999-866-587 Rounds that explode – 1-999-444-439

1-999-444-439 Rounds that catch fire – 1-999-4623-634279

1-999-4623-634279 Change weather – 1-999-625-348-7246

1-999-625-348-7246 Change gravity – 1-999-356-2837

1-999-356-2837 Reduce friction – 1-999-766-9329

1-999-766-9329 Director Mode – 1-999-57-825368

1-999-57-825368 Moon Gravity – 1-999-356-2837

1-999-356-2837 Slippery Cars – 1-999-766-9329

Popular GTA 5 Cheats Codes for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Here are some of the popular GTA 5 cheats codes that you can enjoy while playing the game:

1. Become Invincible

PC: PAINKILLER

PS: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Xbox: Right, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

2. Get all Weapons

PC: TOOL UP

PS: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

3. Full Health and Armour

PC: TURTLE

PS: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

4. Spawn a Motorcycle

PC: ROCKET

PS: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB

5. Spawn a sports car

PC: COMET

PS: R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

6. Swim Faster

PC: GOTGILLS

PS: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Xbox: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

7. Spawn an Armed Helicopter

PC: BUZZOFF

PS: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

Xbox: B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

8. Get a Parachute

PC: SKYDIVE

PS: Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

9. Decrease Wanted Level

PC: LAWYER UP

PS: R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

10. Improve Aiming

PC: DEADEYE

PS: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

11. Recharge special ability

PC: POWERUP

PS: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

12. Explosive Bullets

PC: HIGHER

PS: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

13. Run Faster

PC: CATCH ME

PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

14. Super Jump

PC: HOPTOIT

PS: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2

Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

15. Everything in Slow Motion

PC: SLOWMO

PS: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1

Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB

