God of War Ragnarok Completely Leaked Ahead of Its Release Date

God of War Ragnarok has been completely leaked online ahead of its scheduled release date. No, we’re not talking about a single screenshot or snippet of dialogue here; the entire game has been leaked.

God of War Ragnarok is one of this year’s most anticipated PlayStation releases. The game was supposed to be released in less than two weeks, but that deadline has unfortunately been missed.

Because of both retailers selling the game early and internet trolls sharing clips, many video-sharing and social media sites have begun leaking game clips.

Cory Barlog, creative director at Sony Santa Monica, took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the situation.

According to his tweets, an unknown retailer sold physical copies of God of War Ragnarök ahead of the game’s November 9 release date.

He then apologized to players who have to dodge the spoilers if they want to play the game fresh, saying it was completely f—-g stupid for them to have to do so.

One of Barlog’s earlier tweets in the thread stated that he understood why having just an installer on the physical disc rather than the full game would be more beneficial, though he later clarified that it is not something.

He is advocating for as a developer or a gamer. Santa Monica Studios’ official Twitter account has recently commented on the situation.

Given how easily footage can be found online (whether intentionally or unintentionally), the studio issued a statement asking people to be considerate of the many fans who do not want to accidentally see clips.

Gameplay, or narrative spoilers ahead of the game’s release, while also advising people to limit their internet exposure before then.

While they are doing their best to control the spread of unsanctioned footage and screenshots, the reality is that they cannot fully control what goes around.

Matt Sophos, the game’s narrative director, also apologized to fans on Twitter and advised them to avoid social media unless they are “confident in [their] ability to mute hashtags and block people.

Prior to what happened over the weekend, God of War Ragnarök had unfortunately experienced another round of leaks.

Last October 24, VGC reported that a Twitter user began inadvertently sharing screenshots of the game to their account, and those images have since circulated online.

The images were later removed, but not before other Reddit users gathered the screenshots to discuss them. Barlog also hinted in a tweet that he was aware of the circulating images.

The full game is set to release on November 9, 2022, exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

