Get Free Minecraft Skins And Maps Every Day This Month

(CTN News) – Taking place from Minecraft December 20, 2022 to January 24, 2023, you will be able to take advantage of more than a month of free stuff during this time period.

It’s time to check out what’s up for grabs in Minecraft and how you can get your hands on it.

Lucky’s Minigame Mayhem is part of the Minecraft New Year Celebration

As of now, the first map for the event has been released, and you can claim it right here and now.

There are a variety of minigames on this map, as well as a number of creative mobs designed by the creator LogDotZip.

As a Warden, you can pick up shadows or ride a dragon through a valley as you collect shadows.

At this event, there is likely to be more than one free map given away throughout the weekend. As part of the event last year, Mojang gave away five brand-new maps as part of the giveaway.

The Minecraft New Year Celebration: All of the rewards that have been unlocked so far

As part of the event, we have released the following rewards so far:

An item that can be used for cosmetic purposes is Lucky’s Hat

Map of Lucky’s Minigame Mayhem – Lucky’s Minigame Mayhem

How to claim free Minecraft skins and maps as part of the Minecraft New Year Celebration

In order to claim your daily rewards, you must follow a few simple steps. Make sure you are logged into your Minecraft account by opening up the main menu and clicking the sign in button.

You will then be directed to the Marketplace and you will see a banner at the top of the screen for the event that you can click on.

Clicking on the link will take you to the daily rewards page, where you can choose the ones you want to receive.

As soon as you click on “claim day“, you will be able to see the items in your account.

As long as you claim all the rewards before the end of the event on January 24, 2023, you will notreceive a penalty. Don’t worry if you miss one day, you can still claim it later..

SEE ALSO:

Realme 9 Pro And 9i 5G Get Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0, X7 Max Goes Open Beta