Genshin Impact Codes From Version 3.4

(CTN News) – Genshin Impact is one of the many reasons you might want to tune in to the livestream for version 3.4, apart from to find out what’s new in the current update.

You can redeem these free rewards in-game or on the official website of the game, and you’ll be able to get a decent amount of Primogems in exchange for them to help you obtain some new characters.

If you’re a no-spend player, there aren’t too many ways to get Primos besides doing your daily commissions, events, and opening chests, so the regular livestream is always a great opportunity to build on what you’ve been saving in order to purchase new characters, especially with Alhaitham and the long-rumoured Yao Yao appearing in version 3.4.

As such, I will ensure that each livestream code is added to the list during the broadcast of the show as it appears during the show.

I would suggest redeeming your points as soon as possible if you want to be able to take advantage of the rewards because they usually expire within a day.

Here is a list of all available Primogem codes for Genshin Impact

It contains 100 Primogems and ten Mystic Enhancement Ores – NS8TUVJYR4UH

As part of the NSQTVCKYRMDM, you will receive 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wits

The LB8SDUJYQ4V9 code entitles you to 100 Primogems and 50,000 Moras

Genshin Impact codes can be redeemed in the following ways:

In order to redeem your Genshin Impact livestream codes, you will have to reach at least Adventure Rank 10. In order to do this, there are two different methods that you can use. There are two ways to access the official website:

Click on the link below to open the miHoYo redemption website (opens in a new tab).

Please log in to your account and select the region you wish to visit

Please select a code from this list and click on the redeem button

Announcing the launch of Genshin Impact

Get in touch with your mailbox to claim your rewards

It is also possible to do this in-game as well:

Genshin Impact – Open Source

You can access the menu within the game by clicking the menu button

You will need to click ‘Settings’ then ‘Account‘ in order to do this

You will need to enter a code when you click on the ‘Redeem now’ button

Check your mailbox to see if you have received any rewards

